Range
2.1 - 2.19
Vol / Avg.
32.7K/116K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.89 - 7.78
Mkt Cap
76.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.11
P/E
-
EPS
-0.14
Shares
35.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
HCW Biologics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen the health span by disrupting the link between chronic, low-grade inflammation and age-related diseases. The company believes age-related low-grade chronic inflammation is a significant contributing factor to several chronic diseases and conditions, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune diseases.

Earnings

Q1 2022
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

HCW Biologics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HCW Biologics (HCWB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HCW Biologics (NASDAQ: HCWB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HCW Biologics's (HCWB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for HCW Biologics (HCWB) stock?

A

The latest price target for HCW Biologics (NASDAQ: HCWB) was reported by EF Hutton on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting HCWB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 369.48% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HCW Biologics (HCWB)?

A

The stock price for HCW Biologics (NASDAQ: HCWB) is $2.13 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HCW Biologics (HCWB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HCW Biologics.

Q

When is HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) reporting earnings?

A

HCW Biologics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is HCW Biologics (HCWB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HCW Biologics.

Q

What sector and industry does HCW Biologics (HCWB) operate in?

A

HCW Biologics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.