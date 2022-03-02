Earnings Scheduled For March 2, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $283.61 million.

• IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $5.45 million.

• Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $2.93 million.

• International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $102.60 million.

• Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $236.67 million.

• Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $7.12 billion.

• Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $20.04 million.

• Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $152.50 million.

• VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $13.49 million.

• Bright Health Gr (NYSE:BHG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $357.37 million.

• Hayward Holdings (NYSE:HAYW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $351.21 million.

• Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $125.00 million.

• OneSpaWorld Holdings (NASDAQ:OSW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $84.53 million.

• TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $152.20 million.

• Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $12.31 million.

• Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $92.38 million.

• Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $30.56 million.

• Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $722.32 million.

• Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $537.35 million.

• Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $768.71 million.

• Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

• Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $88.08 million.

• Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $32.12 million.

• Samsara (NYSE:IOT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $116.34 million.

• Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $160.68 million.

• Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $111.17 million.

• Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $13.46 million.

• Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $35.17 million.

• Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $12.24 million.

• Culp (NYSE:CULP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $74.75 million.

• American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $9.19 million.

• Clearwater Analytics Hldg (NYSE:CWAN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $66.20 million.

• Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $125.35 million.

• Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.30 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.

• Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $72.72 million.

• Victoria's Secret (NYSE:VSCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $2.14 billion.

• Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $443.89 million.

• Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $41.86 million.

• Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $6.06 million.

• Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $173.19 million.

• Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $90.36 million.

• ChargePoint Hldgs (NYSE:CHPT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $76.62 million.

• Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $135.84 million.

• OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $24.71 million.

• Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $24.80 million.

• Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $108.20 million.

• Great Panther Mining (AMEX:GPL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $44.81 million.

• Western Asset Mortgage (NYSE:WMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $7.26 million.

• USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $30.61 million.

• TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $23.34 million.

• SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.27 per share on revenue of $108.00 million.

• Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $96.31 million.

• Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $108.46 million.

• Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $476.23 million.

• Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $159.98 million.

• Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $497.00 million.

• SES AI (NYSE:SES) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $154.71 million.

• Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $16.55 million.

• Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $629.26 million.

• Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $137.69 million.

• Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $6.62 million.

• Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $613.31 million.

• Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $27.27 million.

• Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $98.10 million.

• American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $152.10 million.

• Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $248.69 million.

• BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $13.32 million.

• Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $15.61 million.

• Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $406.89 million.

• Greif (NYSE:GEF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $777.28 million.

• Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $372.59 million.

• Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $359.36 million.

• Box (NYSE:BOX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $228.79 million.

• C3.ai (NYSE:AI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $66.78 million.

• Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETFo (NYSE:PZA) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

