Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday, 147 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Areas of Significance In Today's 52-Week Lows:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) .

. Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 53.24% to reach its new 52-week low.

saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 53.24% to reach its new 52-week low. Invesco California Value (NYSE:VCV) shares were the most resilient of the group, as shares actually moved up 0.0% in response to hitting its 52-week low.

During Monday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $95.04 and moving down 1.31%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $95.04 and moving down 1.31%. Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) shares moved up 0.43% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $180.26, drifting up 0.43%.

shares moved up 0.43% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $180.26, drifting up 0.43%. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NEA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $12.79 and moving down 0.89%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $12.79 and moving down 0.89%. Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) shares hit a yearly low of $53.73. The stock was down 0.66% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $53.73. The stock was down 0.66% on the session. Nuveen Quality Municipal (NYSE:NAD) shares moved down 0.76% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.07, drifting down 0.76%.

shares moved down 0.76% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.07, drifting down 0.76%. Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) stock drifted down 0.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $81.63.

stock drifted down 0.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $81.63. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NVG) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.11%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $14.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.11%. M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) shares were up 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $38.62.

shares were up 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $38.62. Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) shares fell to $20.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.04%.

shares fell to $20.55 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.04%. LCI Indus (NYSE:LCII) stock hit a new 52-week low of $102.47. The stock was down 2.32% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $102.47. The stock was down 2.32% on the session. Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) shares moved down 3.59% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $28.20, drifting down 3.59%.

shares moved down 3.59% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $28.20, drifting down 3.59%. Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NZF) stock hit a yearly low of $13.86. The stock was down 1.42% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.86. The stock was down 1.42% for the day. Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) shares made a new 52-week low of $52.67 on Monday. The stock was down 2.07% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $52.67 on Monday. The stock was down 2.07% for the day. Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) shares hit a yearly low of $15.17. The stock was down 0.93% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $15.17. The stock was down 0.93% on the session. Blackrock Municipal 2030 (NYSE:BTT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.24 on Monday morning, moving down 1.19%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $23.24 on Monday morning, moving down 1.19%. LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.61 and moving down 30.8%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.61 and moving down 30.8%. Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE:NMZ) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.89 on Monday, moving down 0.69%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.89 on Monday, moving down 0.69%. Griffon (NYSE:GFF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.31 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.29%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.31 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.29%. Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MQY) stock drifted down 0.67% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.32.

stock drifted down 0.67% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.32. Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ:SOND) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.08. Shares traded down 4.63%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $4.08. Shares traded down 4.63%. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MYI) shares were down 1.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.19.

shares were down 1.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.19. Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) shares moved down 4.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.00, drifting down 4.79%.

shares moved down 4.79% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $14.00, drifting down 4.79%. Nuveen Dynamic Municipal (NYSE:NDMO) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.00. The stock traded down 0.53%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.00. The stock traded down 0.53%. Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VMO) shares fell to $10.91 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.09%.

shares fell to $10.91 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.09%. Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MHD) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.68. The stock traded down 0.44%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.68. The stock traded down 0.44%. Torrid Holdings (NYSE:CURV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.72. The stock was down 2.18% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.72. The stock was down 2.18% on the session. Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NMCO) shares were down 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.14.

shares were down 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.14. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) shares made a new 52-week low of $10.49 on Monday. The stock was down 53.24% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.49 on Monday. The stock was down 53.24% for the day. Nuveen Intermediate Dur (NYSE:NID) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.47. The stock was down 0.59% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.47. The stock was down 0.59% on the session. Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE:IIM) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $13.41 and moving down 0.39%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $13.41 and moving down 0.39%. Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) stock hit $11.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.53%.

stock hit $11.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.53%. Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE:MYD) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.11. The stock traded down 0.9%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.11. The stock traded down 0.9%. Volta (NYSE:VLTA) stock hit $3.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 15.79%.

stock hit $3.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 15.79%. Blackstone Strategic (NYSE:BGB) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $12.53 and moving down 0.24%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $12.53 and moving down 0.24%. Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE:NXJ) shares were up 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.16.

shares were up 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.16. Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE:BFK) shares were down 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.05.

shares were down 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.05. America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares were down 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $82.53.

shares were down 0.64% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $82.53. Invesco California Value (NYSE:VCV) stock hit a yearly low of $10.89. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.89. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE:MVF) stock drifted down 0.62% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.97.

stock drifted down 0.62% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.97. MainStay MacKay (NYSE:MMD) shares were down 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.30.

shares were down 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.30. Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) stock drifted down 1.47% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.80.

stock drifted down 1.47% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $7.80. Nuveen Pennsylvania (NYSE:NQP) shares hit a yearly low of $13.36. The stock was down 0.45% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.36. The stock was down 0.45% on the session. Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.20 and moving down 8.35%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.20 and moving down 8.35%. Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE:MUI) shares set a new yearly low of $12.82 this morning. The stock was down 0.77% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.82 this morning. The stock was down 0.77% on the session. Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.10 and moving down 6.13%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.10 and moving down 6.13%. Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.75 on Monday morning, moving down 5.4%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.75 on Monday morning, moving down 5.4%. Sophia Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) stock hit $7.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.13%.

stock hit $7.12 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.13%. Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE:MYN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.78 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.33%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.78 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.33%. Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE:EVN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.61 on Monday morning, moving down 1.69%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.61 on Monday morning, moving down 1.69%. Singular Genomics Sys (NASDAQ:OMIC) shares fell to $5.86 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.17%.

shares fell to $5.86 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.17%. Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) stock hit $16.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.59%.

stock hit $16.64 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.59%. Putnam Municipal Opps (NYSE:PMO) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.50 on Monday, moving down 0.48%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $11.50 on Monday, moving down 0.48%. Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE:NAN) shares moved down 0.49% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.22, drifting down 0.49%.

shares moved down 0.49% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.22, drifting down 0.49%. Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MIY) stock hit $12.41 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.64%.

stock hit $12.41 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.64%. BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:DSM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.90. Shares traded down 1.36%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $6.90. Shares traded down 1.36%. PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMX) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.05 on Monday, moving down 1.37%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.05 on Monday, moving down 1.37%. Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) shares hit a yearly low of $6.50. The stock was down 4.01% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.50. The stock was down 4.01% on the session. Blackrock Muniyield NJ (NYSE:MYJ) stock hit a yearly low of $13.10. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.10. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE:NEV) shares fell to $12.68 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.94%.

shares fell to $12.68 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.94%. PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.88. The stock was down 0.33% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $11.88. The stock was down 0.33% on the session. Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) shares moved down 1.64% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.39, drifting down 1.64%.

shares moved down 1.64% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.39, drifting down 1.64%. Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) stock hit $5.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.9%.

stock hit $5.06 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.9%. Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.86 on Monday morning, moving down 5.88%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.86 on Monday morning, moving down 5.88%. Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) stock drifted down 1.35% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.01.

stock drifted down 1.35% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.01. BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.59. Shares traded down 0.62%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.59. Shares traded down 0.62%. Nuveen Ohio Quality (NYSE:NUO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.73 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.39%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.73 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.39%. Blackrock Investment (NYSE:BKN) shares set a new yearly low of $14.39 this morning. The stock was down 1.33% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $14.39 this morning. The stock was down 1.33% on the session. Eaton Vance California (AMEX:EVM) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.74. The stock traded down 0.61%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.74. The stock traded down 0.61%. Vor Biopharma (NASDAQ:VOR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.12%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 6.12%. Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE:MHI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.30 and moving down 0.63%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $10.30 and moving down 0.63%. Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) stock hit $6.76 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).

stock hit $6.76 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat). Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) stock set a new 52-week low of $23.67 on Monday, moving down 3.22%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $23.67 on Monday, moving down 3.22%. Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.36 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.84%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.36 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.84%. Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) shares set a new yearly low of $6.86 this morning. The stock was down 4.47% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.86 this morning. The stock was down 4.47% on the session. InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX:INFU) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.50 and moving down 1.74%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.50 and moving down 1.74%. Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) shares fell to $3.45 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.97%.

shares fell to $3.45 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.97%. Invesco Bond (NYSE:VBF) shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.89.

shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $16.89. Eaton Vance New York (AMEX:ENX) shares hit a yearly low of $10.26. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.26. The stock was down 0.39% on the session. MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) shares fell to $6.03 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.82%.

shares fell to $6.03 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.82%. Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.19. The stock was down 4.1% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.19. The stock was down 4.1% on the session. CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.58. The stock was down 2.6% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.58. The stock was down 2.6% on the session. Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MPA) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.78 on Monday, moving down 0.19%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.78 on Monday, moving down 0.19%. Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) shares hit a yearly low of $4.00. The stock was down 3.29% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.00. The stock was down 3.29% on the session. Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) stock drifted down 1.98% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.97.

stock drifted down 1.98% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.97. BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) shares hit a yearly low of $4.28. The stock was down 2.8% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.28. The stock was down 2.8% on the session. CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) shares moved down 4.05% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.41, drifting down 4.05%.

shares moved down 4.05% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.41, drifting down 4.05%. Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) shares set a new yearly low of $2.89 this morning. The stock was up 2.04% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.89 this morning. The stock was up 2.04% on the session. Blackrock Long-term (NYSE:BTA) stock hit $11.40 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.84%.

stock hit $11.40 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.84%. Nuveen Arizona Quality (NYSE:NAZ) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.16 on Monday, moving down 0.26%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.16 on Monday, moving down 0.26%. Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) shares hit a yearly low of $0.61. The stock was down 4.81% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.61. The stock was down 4.81% on the session. Helix Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLXA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.60 and moving down 0.81%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.60 and moving down 0.81%. EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.50. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.50. The stock was up 0.14% on the session. Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MNP) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.98%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.98%. Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.21 on Monday, moving down 5.51%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.21 on Monday, moving down 5.51%. CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.51. The stock traded up 2.31%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.51. The stock traded up 2.31%. Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) stock hit $3.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.61%.

stock hit $3.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.61%. Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Monday. The stock was down 2.7% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.42 on Monday. The stock was down 2.7% for the day. Nuveen Select Maturities (NYSE:NIM) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.51 on Monday. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.51 on Monday. The stock was down 0.63% for the day. Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) stock hit a yearly low of $3.01. The stock was down 6.44% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.01. The stock was down 6.44% for the day. Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.91 and moving down 0.63%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.91 and moving down 0.63%. Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.20 on Monday. The stock was down 5.93% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.20 on Monday. The stock was down 5.93% for the day. DTFTax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.64 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.82%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.64 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.82%. Eaton Vance CA Muni (AMEX:CEV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.32. Shares traded down 0.22%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.32. Shares traded down 0.22%. Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.20. Shares traded down 2.95%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $3.20. Shares traded down 2.95%. MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) stock drifted down 8.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.57.

stock drifted down 8.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.57. Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.14 on Monday, moving down 0.99%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.14 on Monday, moving down 0.99%. Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) stock hit a yearly low of $1.71. The stock was down 4.95% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.71. The stock was down 4.95% for the day. Angel Oak Dynamic (NYSE:DYFN) shares set a new yearly low of $17.94 this morning. The stock was down 1.27% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $17.94 this morning. The stock was down 1.27% on the session. Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.23. The stock traded down 2.59%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.23. The stock traded down 2.59%. Neuberger Berman CA Muni (AMEX:NBW) stock hit $12.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.13%.

stock hit $12.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.13%. Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.73%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 5.73%. Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.71. Shares traded down 5.65%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $1.71. Shares traded down 5.65%. LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) shares set a new yearly low of $2.52 this morning. The stock was down 2.67% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.52 this morning. The stock was down 2.67% on the session. Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.28%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.12 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 2.28%. Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) shares set a new yearly low of $0.62 this morning. The stock was down 6.55% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.62 this morning. The stock was down 6.55% on the session. Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free (NYSE:NXN) shares set a new yearly low of $12.25 this morning. The stock was down 0.73% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $12.25 this morning. The stock was down 0.73% on the session. Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) stock hit $0.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.19%.

stock hit $0.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.19%. Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares were down 4.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.21.

shares were down 4.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.21. Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) stock drifted down 10.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.22.

stock drifted down 10.01% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.22. Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $1.93 and moving down 2.94%.

