Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Before 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, 81 stocks made new 52-week highs.
Areas of Interest:
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
- HMN Finl (NASDAQ:HMNF) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS)'s stock traded up the highest, moving 86.1% to reach a new 52-week high.
During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:
- Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $148.96 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.66%.
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $283.54 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.49%.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares set a new yearly high of $2,659.89 this morning. The stock was up 1.32% on the session.
- Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares were up 1.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2,585.77.
- Visa (NYSE:V) shares set a new yearly high of $245.61 this morning. The stock was up 1.12% on the session.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $723.01 with a daily change of up 2.01%.
- Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares set a new 52-week high of $609.99 on Wednesday, moving up 0.26%.
- Nike (NYSE:NKE) shares broke to $162.73 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.49%.
- PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) shares were up 0.85% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $154.50 for a change of up 0.85%.
- McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $239.05 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.8%.
- Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) stock set a new 52-week high of $120.83 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.77%.
- Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares set a new yearly high of $511.68 this morning. The stock was up 0.53% on the session.
- Target (NYSE:TGT) shares set a new yearly high of $253.54 this morning. The stock was up 0.47% on the session.
- Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL) stock set a new 52-week high of $325.09 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.08%.
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $249.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.2%.
- Infosys (NYSE:INFY) shares were up 1.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.87.
- Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) stock hit a yearly high price of $155.66. The stock was up 0.95% for the day.
- Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares set a new yearly high of $653.86 this morning. The stock was up 1.41% on the session.
- Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $484.04. The stock traded down 0.05% on the session.
- Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.72 on Wednesday, moving up 0.55%.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares set a new 52-week high of $187.39 on Wednesday, moving up 0.58%.
- First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $202.07. The stock traded up 1.79% on the session.
- Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) shares hit a yearly high of $1,454.78. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) stock hit a yearly high price of $543.42. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
- Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) shares set a new 52-week high of $158.82 on Wednesday, moving up 0.25%.
- Waters (NYSE:WAT) stock hit a yearly high price of $371.89. The stock was up 0.75% for the day.
- Dover (NYSE:DOV) stock made a new 52-week high of $155.83 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) shares broke to $197.71 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.34%.
- DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) shares were up 7.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.00.
- Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.05. The stock was up 2.45% for the day.
- Braskem (NYSE:BAK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.19 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.41%.
- Global E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.79 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.76% for the day.
- TFI International (NYSE:TFII) shares were up 6.56% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $97.58 for a change of up 6.56%.
- Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.37 on Wednesday morning, moving up 8.16%.
- AutoNation (NYSE:AN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $107.50 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.15%.
- Ternium (NYSE:TX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.67 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.01%.
- YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $96.62 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.43%.
- Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $120.92. The stock traded up 1.79% on the session.
- Endava (NYSE:DAVA) shares hit a yearly high of $121.05. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.
- Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $160.00. Shares traded up 1.38%.
- W R Grace (NYSE:GRA) shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $69.60.
- Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $20.60 with a daily change of up 1.67%.
- Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $84.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.67%.
- Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.27%.
- Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) shares were up 0.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.11.
- Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $72.00. Shares traded up 14.57%.
- Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $27.60. Shares traded up 1.69%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf (NYSE:ETY) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.44.
- Sixth Street Specialty (NYSE:TSLX) shares were up 0.25% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.95 for a change of up 0.25%.
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares hit $37.32 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.3%.
- Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $48.28 with a daily change of up 0.77%.
- Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE:EOS) shares were up 0.36% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.73.
- Loma Negra Cia Industria (NYSE:LOMA) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.44 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.37%.
- Virtus AllianzGI Equity (NYSE:NIE) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.79 on Wednesday, moving up 0.02%.
- CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) shares were up 18.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.94.
- Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE:ETJ) shares were up 0.17% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.63 for a change of up 0.17%.
- Eaton Vance (NYSE:EOI) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.89 on Wednesday, moving up 0.69%.
- Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares were up 1.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.87.
- Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $48.75. The stock traded up 6.3% on the session.
- Invesco California Value (NYSE:VCV) shares broke to $14.21 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.43%.
- Verso (NYSE:VRS) shares set a new yearly high of $19.79 this morning. The stock was up 1.88% on the session.
- Sentage Holdings (NASDAQ:SNTG) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.31 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.81%.
- PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) shares hit a yearly high of $13.50. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.
- DWS Municipal IT (NYSE:KTF) shares hit $12.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.04%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-advtgd (NYSE:ETO) shares hit $30.33 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.89%.
- Cohen & Steers Total (NYSE:RFI) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.42 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.93%.
- Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $43.93 with a daily change of up 10.68%.
- Barings Global Short (NYSE:BGH) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $17.37. Shares traded up 0.23%.
- Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.89% for the day.
- Nuveen Core Equity Alpha (NYSE:JCE) shares hit a yearly high of $16.90. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session.
- Eaton Vance Short (NYSE:EVG) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.58 for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- Goodrich Petroleum (AMEX:GDP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.14%.
- Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.31. The stock traded up 1.6% on the session.
- Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.44 with a daily change of down 0.47%.
- Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.30. The stock was up 6.61% for the day.
- Westwood Holdings Gr (NYSE:WHG) shares hit $23.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 16.51%.
- John Hancock Hedged (NYSE:HEQ) shares set a new yearly high of $13.75 this morning. The stock was up 0.55% on the session.
- Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $25.41. Shares traded down 0.43%.
- Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:EXD) shares set a new yearly high of $12.11 this morning. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.84 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 86.1%.
- HMN Finl (NASDAQ:HMNF) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.55 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.71%.
Trust Benzinga for further updates on these and other equities. If these companies continues to break to new levels, Benzinga will keep traders updated.
Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas