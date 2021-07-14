Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Before 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, 81 stocks made new 52-week highs.

Areas of Interest:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $148.96 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.66%.

