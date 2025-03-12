March 12, 2025 4:32 AM 9 min read

Earnings Scheduled For March 12, 2025

by Benzinga Insights
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• EHang Holdings EH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $23.36 million.

• Hello Gr MOMO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $365.05 million.

• Chicago Atlantic Real REFI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $14.19 million.

• Waterdrop WDH is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Upland Software UPLD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $67.84 million.

• VNET Gr VNET is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $284.88 million.

• Vera Bradley VRA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $107.94 million.

• Sprinklr CXM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $200.59 million.

• Arcos Dorados Holdings ARCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Vivid Seats SEAT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $194.15 million.

• OptimizeRx OPRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $30.36 million.

• Navigator Holdings NVGS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $120.87 million.

• ABM Indus ABM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $2.09 billion.

• Smith Douglas Homes SDHC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $265.85 million.

• Amarin Corp AMRN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $32.37 million.

• ZIM Integrated Shipping ZIM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.49 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

• Solo Brands DTC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $161.60 million.

• National Energy Services NESR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $339.84 million.

• iRobot IRBT is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.73 per share on revenue of $171.00 million.

• Ondas Holdings ONDS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $5.75 million.

• BingEx FLX is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• InspireMD NSPR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.82 million.

• United Homes Gr UHG is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Harvard Bioscience HBIO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $24.15 million.

• MagnaChip Semiconductor MX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $61.57 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Vasta Platform VSTA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $110.28 million.

• KLX Energy Services Hldgs KLXE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $168.90 million.

• Algoma Steel Group ASTL is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Comtech Telecom CMTL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $129.53 million.

• Aris Water Solutions ARIS is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Legacy Housing LEGH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $44.59 million.

• Nektar Therapeutics NKTR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $36.66 million.

• Montauk Renewables MNTK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $56.32 million.

• Ellington Credit EARN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $9.65 million.

• FreightCar America RAIL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $152.02 million.

• PHX Minerals PHX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $8.93 million.

• Crown Castle CCI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.82 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• SentinelOne S is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $222.33 million.

• ContextLogic LOGC is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• UiPath PATH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $425.34 million.

• SenesTech SNES is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.50 per share on revenue of $710 thousand.

• RCM Technologies RCMT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $79.00 million.

• Beauty Health SKIN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $77.45 million.

• Fathom Holdings FTHM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $84.70 million.

• Cardlytics CDLX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $63.63 million.

• Biote BTMD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $51.20 million.

• Limoneira LMNR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $40.70 million.

• Calavo Growers CVGW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $161.55 million.

• KORU Medical Systems KRMD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $8.89 million.

• American Eagle Outfitters AEO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Berry Corp BRY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $173.00 million.

• Phreesia PHR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $108.91 million.

• Adobe ADBE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.97 per share on revenue of $5.66 billion.

• electroCore ECOR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $7.29 million.

• AudioEye AEYE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $9.73 million.

• BGSF BGSF is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $67.65 million.

• CI&T CINT is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Companhia Siderurgica SID is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion.

• Performant Healthcare PHLT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $34.15 million.

• Urgently ULY is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Assertio Holdings ASRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $28.67 million.

• Quest Resource Holding QRHC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $73.63 million.

• CPS Technologies CPSH is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Kewaunee Scientific KEQU is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Zedge ZDGE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $7.71 million.

• NextNav NN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.73 million.

• Monogram Technologies MGRM is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Fossil Group FOSL is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Anika Therapeutics ANIK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $29.00 million.

• Aris Mining ARMN is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Brilliant Earth Group BRLT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $116.82 million.

• Tilly's TLYS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $159.90 million.

