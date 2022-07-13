Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 13, 2022

Upgrades

For The Shyft Group Inc SHYF, DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Shyft Group earned $0.06 in the first quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Shyft Group shows a 52-week-high of $54.50 and a 52-week-low of $17.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.28.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for US Silica Holdings Inc SLCA was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. US Silica Holdings earned $0.02 in the first quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of US Silica Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $21.54 and a 52-week-low of $7.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.14.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Ambev SA ABEV from Neutral to Overweight. For the first quarter, Ambev had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.55 and a 52-week-low of $2.42. Ambev closed at $2.51 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Redburn Partners, the prior rating for Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP was changed from Sell to Neutral. In the first quarter, Molson Coors Beverage showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.42 and a 52-week-low of $42.46. At the end of the last trading period, Molson Coors Beverage closed at $57.40.

For PowerSchool Holdings Inc PWSC, Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. The current stock performance of PowerSchool Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $36.56 and a 52-week-low of $10.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.56.

Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc CCCS from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, CCC Intelligent Solutions had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The current stock performance of CCC Intelligent Solutions shows a 52-week-high of $13.46 and a 52-week-low of $7.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.11.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Armstrong World Industries Inc AWI was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Armstrong World Indus had an EPS of $1.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The current stock performance of Armstrong World Indus shows a 52-week-high of $118.14 and a 52-week-low of $73.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $77.27.

According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for BioNTech SE BNTX was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, BioNTech had an EPS of $15.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.29. The current stock performance of BioNTech shows a 52-week-high of $464.00 and a 52-week-low of $117.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $161.42.

Downgrades

For Freeport-McMoRan Inc FCX, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Freeport-McMoRan earned $1.07 in the first quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.99 and a 52-week-low of $26.02. Freeport-McMoRan closed at $26.30 at the end of the last trading period.

Roth Capital downgraded the previous rating for Humanigen Inc HGEN from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Humanigen showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $1.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.65 and a 52-week-low of $1.61. At the end of the last trading period, Humanigen closed at $2.99.

Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating for Bath & Body Works Inc BBWI from Outperform to In-Line. Bath & Body Works earned $0.64 in the first quarter, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bath & Body Works shows a 52-week-high of $82.00 and a 52-week-low of $25.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.85.

According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Hanesbrands Inc HBI was changed from Outperform to In-Line. In the first quarter, Hanesbrands showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.74 and a 52-week-low of $9.58. Hanesbrands closed at $10.88 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for PerkinElmer Inc PKI from Neutral to Sell. PerkinElmer earned $2.41 in the first quarter, compared to $3.72 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $203.16 and a 52-week-low of $132.78. At the end of the last trading period, PerkinElmer closed at $138.60.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Cardlytics Inc CDLX from Neutral to Underperform. Cardlytics earned $0.38 in the first quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cardlytics shows a 52-week-high of $134.91 and a 52-week-low of $14.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.63.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Southern Copper Corp SCCO was changed from Neutral to Sell. In the first quarter, Southern Copper showed an EPS of $1.02, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Southern Copper shows a 52-week-high of $79.31 and a 52-week-low of $46.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $48.36.

For DigitalOcean Holdings Inc DOCN, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Sell. For the first quarter, DigitalOcean Holdings had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $133.40 and a 52-week-low of $30.05. At the end of the last trading period, DigitalOcean Holdings closed at $38.46.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc ATRA was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Atara Biotherapeutics earned $0.87 in the first quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.04 and a 52-week-low of $4.61. Atara Biotherapeutics closed at $8.66 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Gap Inc GPS was changed from Buy to Hold. Gap earned $0.44 in the first quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Gap shows a 52-week-high of $32.49 and a 52-week-low of $8.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.32.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Sherwin-Williams Co SHW was changed from Buy to Neutral. Sherwin-Williams earned $1.61 in the first quarter, compared to $2.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sherwin-Williams shows a 52-week-high of $354.15 and a 52-week-low of $214.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $246.56.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Ecolab Inc ECL from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Ecolab showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $238.93 and a 52-week-low of $143.82. At the end of the last trading period, Ecolab closed at $157.78.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Illumina Inc ILMN from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the first quarter, Illumina had an EPS of $1.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.89. The stock has a 52-week-high of $526.00 and a 52-week-low of $180.00. At the end of the last trading period, Illumina closed at $187.99.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Veritone Inc VERI was changed from Buy to Neutral. Veritone earned $0.15 in the first quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Veritone shows a 52-week-high of $37.14 and a 52-week-low of $5.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.03.

According to Baird, the prior rating for Verra Mobility Corp VRRM was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Verra Mobility showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Verra Mobility shows a 52-week-high of $18.13 and a 52-week-low of $12.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.00.

For Atara Biotherapeutics Inc ATRA, Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Atara Biotherapeutics showed an EPS of $0.87, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.04 and a 52-week-low of $4.61. Atara Biotherapeutics closed at $8.66 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Synchrony Financial SYF was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Synchrony Finl earned $1.77 in the first quarter, compared to $1.73 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.49 and a 52-week-low of $27.21. Synchrony Finl closed at $30.46 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for F5 Inc FFIV was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, F5 had an EPS of $2.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.50. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $249.00 and a 52-week-low of $147.47. F5 closed at $149.98 at the end of the last trading period.

For Audacy Inc AUD, B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Audacy showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.08 and a 52-week-low of $0.76. Audacy closed at $0.77 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc CWAN from Neutral to Sell. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.68 and a 52-week-low of $11.61. At the end of the last trading period, Clearwater Analytics Hldg closed at $12.29.

For OneMain Holdings Inc OMF, Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. OneMain Holdings earned $2.35 in the first quarter, compared to $3.37 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.19 and a 52-week-low of $34.22. OneMain Holdings closed at $38.86 at the end of the last trading period.

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the previous rating for Humanigen Inc HGEN from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Humanigen showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $1.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.65 and a 52-week-low of $1.61. At the end of the last trading period, Humanigen closed at $2.99.

HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Humanigen Inc HGEN from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Humanigen had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.25. The current stock performance of Humanigen shows a 52-week-high of $18.65 and a 52-week-low of $1.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.99.

For Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc HRMY, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Harmony Biosciences had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.13 and a 52-week-low of $25.09. Harmony Biosciences closed at $54.31 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Latham Group Inc SWIM was changed from Neutral to Sell. In the first quarter, Latham Group showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.73 and a 52-week-low of $5.71. At the end of the last trading period, Latham Group closed at $6.56.

For GrafTech International Ltd EAF, RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. For the first quarter, GrafTech International had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.38 and a 52-week-low of $6.72. At the end of the last trading period, GrafTech International closed at $6.79.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Celanese Corp CE was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the first quarter, Celanese showed an EPS of $5.54, compared to $3.46 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Celanese shows a 52-week-high of $176.50 and a 52-week-low of $109.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $111.66.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Juniper Networks Inc JNPR was changed from Neutral to Underweight. Juniper Networks earned $0.31 in the first quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Juniper Networks shows a 52-week-high of $38.14 and a 52-week-low of $26.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.37.

For CommVault Systems Inc CVLT, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, CommVault Systems showed an EPS of $0.75, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.22 and a 52-week-low of $55.72. At the end of the last trading period, CommVault Systems closed at $63.91.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for YETI Holdings Inc YETI from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the first quarter, YETI Holdings showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of YETI Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $108.82 and a 52-week-low of $38.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.88.

For Vista Outdoor Inc VSTO, Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. Vista Outdoor earned $2.04 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vista Outdoor shows a 52-week-high of $52.69 and a 52-week-low of $26.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.80.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc SEAS from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the first quarter, SeaWorld Entertainment had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $76.57 and a 52-week-low of $40.76. SeaWorld Entertainment closed at $42.26 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Hasbro Inc HAS from Overweight to Sector Weight. Hasbro earned $0.57 in the first quarter, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.73 and a 52-week-low of $78.32. At the end of the last trading period, Hasbro closed at $81.16.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the first quarter, Caesars Entertainment had an EPS of $2.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.81 and a 52-week-low of $36.63. At the end of the last trading period, Caesars Entertainment closed at $38.72.

Initiations

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN with a Buy rating. The price target for Rivian Automotive is set to $61.00. For the first quarter, Rivian Automotive had an EPS of $1.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $179.47 and a 52-week-low of $19.25. Rivian Automotive closed at $30.15 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Wallbox NV WBX. The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Wallbox. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.50 and a 52-week-low of $8.08. Wallbox closed at $8.37 at the end of the last trading period.

Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Nuvectis Pharma Inc NVCT with a Buy rating. The price target for Nuvectis Pharma is set to $21.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.92 and a 52-week-low of $3.08. Nuvectis Pharma closed at $12.69 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Enhabit Inc EHAB with an Underperform rating. The price target for Enhabit is set to $16.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.51 and a 52-week-low of $17.19. Enhabit closed at $18.80 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp Inc SYBT. The price target seems to have been set at $65.00 for Stock Yards Bancorp. Stock Yards Bancorp earned $1.02 in the first quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Stock Yards Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $67.40 and a 52-week-low of $45.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $61.81.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Opendoor Technologies Inc OPEN. The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Opendoor Technologies. In the first quarter, Opendoor Technologies showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Opendoor Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $25.32 and a 52-week-low of $4.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.27.

For Hibbett Inc HIBB, Seaport Global initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the first quarter, Hibbett had an EPS of $2.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $101.65 and a 52-week-low of $39.58. Hibbett closed at $45.53 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Boxed Inc BOXD with an Overweight rating. The price target for Boxed is set to $8.00. In the first quarter, Boxed showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $1.55 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.05 and a 52-week-low of $1.27. At the end of the last trading period, Boxed closed at $1.63.

For Eventbrite Inc EB, Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. For the first quarter, Eventbrite had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.52 and a 52-week-low of $9.71. At the end of the last trading period, Eventbrite closed at $10.36.

For Uber Technologies Inc UBER, Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. For the first quarter, Uber Technologies had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The current stock performance of Uber Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $49.29 and a 52-week-low of $19.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.57.

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands Inc STZ with a Buy rating. In the first quarter, Constellation Brands showed an EPS of $2.66, compared to $2.33 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Constellation Brands shows a 52-week-high of $261.52 and a 52-week-low of $207.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $240.56.

For Boston Beer Co Inc SAM, Redburn Partners initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sell. Boston Beer Co earned $0.16 in the first quarter, compared to $5.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $990.40 and a 52-week-low of $287.00. At the end of the last trading period, Boston Beer Co closed at $314.29.

Baird initiated coverage on MongoDB Inc MDB with an Outperform rating. The price target for MongoDB is set to $360.00. MongoDB earned $0.20 in the first quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $590.00 and a 52-week-low of $213.39. MongoDB closed at $291.24 at the end of the last trading period.

Baird initiated coverage on Snowflake Inc SNOW with an Outperform rating. The price target for Snowflake is set to $200.00. In the first quarter, Snowflake showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $405.00 and a 52-week-low of $110.27. Snowflake closed at $145.43 at the end of the last trading period.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc BMRN with an Overweight rating. The price target for Biomarin Pharmaceutical is set to $110.00. In the first quarter, Biomarin Pharmaceutical showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Biomarin Pharmaceutical shows a 52-week-high of $94.20 and a 52-week-low of $70.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $87.85.

With a Neutral rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences Inc GILD. The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Gilead Sciences. For the first quarter, Gilead Sciences had an EPS of $2.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.08. The current stock performance of Gilead Sciences shows a 52-week-high of $74.12 and a 52-week-low of $57.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $62.34.

With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc VRTX. The price target seems to have been set at $365.00 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. In the first quarter, Vertex Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $3.52, compared to $2.98 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $296.84 and a 52-week-low of $176.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $290.01.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY with a Neutral rating. The price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is set to $175.00. For the first quarter, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $1.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.64. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $212.00 and a 52-week-low of $117.58. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals closed at $145.85 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Lyft Inc LYFT with a Sector Weight rating. In the first quarter, Lyft showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.30 and a 52-week-low of $12.34. At the end of the last trading period, Lyft closed at $12.61.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Zillow Group Inc ZG with a Sector Weight rating. Zillow Gr earned $0.49 in the first quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zillow Gr shows a 52-week-high of $118.31 and a 52-week-low of $28.76. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.40.

For Redfin Corp RDFN, Keybanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Sector Weight. Redfin earned $0.81 in the first quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.64 and a 52-week-low of $7.13. Redfin closed at $8.60 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc initiated coverage on Opendoor Technologies Inc OPEN with a Sector Weight rating. For the first quarter, Opendoor Technologies had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.32 and a 52-week-low of $4.30. At the end of the last trading period, Opendoor Technologies closed at $5.27.

MKM Partners initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor Inc VSTO with a Buy rating. The price target for Vista Outdoor is set to $54.00. For the fourth quarter, Vista Outdoor had an EPS of $2.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.02. The current stock performance of Vista Outdoor shows a 52-week-high of $52.69 and a 52-week-low of $26.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.80.

With a Buy rating, MKM Partners initiated coverage on LKQ Corp LKQ. The price target seems to have been set at $68.00 for LKQ. LKQ earned $1.00 in the first quarter, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.43 and a 52-week-low of $42.36. At the end of the last trading period, LKQ closed at $50.49.

With a Strong Buy rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works Inc BBWI. The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Bath & Body Works. Bath & Body Works earned $0.64 in the first quarter, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bath & Body Works shows a 52-week-high of $82.00 and a 52-week-low of $25.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.85.

Raymond James initiated coverage on Clorox Co CLX with an Outperform rating. The price target for Clorox is set to $160.00. In the third quarter, Clorox showed an EPS of $1.31, compared to $1.62 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $191.75 and a 52-week-low of $120.50. At the end of the last trading period, Clorox closed at $143.89.

Raymond James initiated coverage on Helen Of Troy Ltd HELE with a Market Perform rating. Helen Of Troy earned $2.41 in the first quarter, compared to $3.48 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Helen Of Troy shows a 52-week-high of $256.26 and a 52-week-low of $135.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $136.44.

Raymond James initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc SPB with a Market Perform rating. For the second quarter, Spectrum Brands Holdings had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.22 and a 52-week-low of $75.66. At the end of the last trading period, Spectrum Brands Holdings closed at $78.13.

With a Buy rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Extreme Networks Inc EXTR. The price target seems to have been set at $13.50 for Extreme Networks. Extreme Networks earned $0.21 in the third quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Extreme Networks shows a 52-week-high of $16.61 and a 52-week-low of $8.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.25.

With a Buy rating, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Arista Networks Inc ANET. The price target seems to have been set at $140.00 for Arista Networks. Arista Networks earned $0.84 in the first quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Arista Networks shows a 52-week-high of $536.54 and a 52-week-low of $89.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $98.26.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Juniper Networks Inc JNPR with a Neutral rating. The price target for Juniper Networks is set to $33.00. For the first quarter, Juniper Networks had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The current stock performance of Juniper Networks shows a 52-week-high of $38.14 and a 52-week-low of $26.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.37.

Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Cisco Systems Inc CSCO with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cisco Systems is set to $48.00. Cisco Systems earned $0.87 in the third quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.28 and a 52-week-low of $40.82. Cisco Systems closed at $42.86 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Hold rating, Stifel initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc SITE. The price target seems to have been set at $105.00 for SiteOne Landscape Supply. In the first quarter, SiteOne Landscape Supply showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.19 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SiteOne Landscape Supply shows a 52-week-high of $260.00 and a 52-week-low of $108.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $122.50.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Gartner Inc IT with an Overweight rating. The price target for Gartner is set to $305.00. Gartner earned $2.33 in the first quarter, compared to $2.00 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Gartner shows a 52-week-high of $369.00 and a 52-week-low of $221.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $237.75.

With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc DNB. The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs. For the first quarter, Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.42 and a 52-week-low of $13.67. Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs closed at $14.29 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Ecolab Inc ECL. The price target seems to have been set at $187.00 for Ecolab. In the first quarter, Ecolab showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $238.93 and a 52-week-low of $143.82. At the end of the last trading period, Ecolab closed at $157.78.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Clarivate PLC CLVT with an Overweight rating. The price target for Clarivate is set to $20.00. Clarivate earned $0.21 in the first quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Clarivate shows a 52-week-high of $26.73 and a 52-week-low of $11.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.58.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Equifax Inc EFX. The price target seems to have been set at $200.00 for Equifax. In the first quarter, Equifax showed an EPS of $2.22, compared to $1.97 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Equifax shows a 52-week-high of $300.11 and a 52-week-low of $169.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $187.18.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Rollins Inc ROL. The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for Rollins. Rollins earned $0.15 in the first quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.11 and a 52-week-low of $28.50. Rollins closed at $35.90 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Cintas Corp CTAS. The price target seems to have been set at $393.00 for Cintas. Cintas earned $2.69 in the third quarter, compared to $2.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $461.44 and a 52-week-low of $343.86. At the end of the last trading period, Cintas closed at $377.46.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on TransUnion TRU with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for TransUnion is set to $88.00. For the first quarter, TransUnion had an EPS of $0.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. The current stock performance of TransUnion shows a 52-week-high of $125.35 and a 52-week-low of $75.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $81.31.

With a Buy rating, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Brunswick Corp BC. The price target seems to have been set at $96.00 for Brunswick. In the first quarter, Brunswick showed an EPS of $2.53, compared to $2.24 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $108.51 and a 52-week-low of $61.89. Brunswick closed at $70.73 at the end of the last trading period.

