|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-07
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.760
|3.120
|0.3600
|REV
|2.280B
|2.321B
|41.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Constellation Brands’s space includes: Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA), Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE), MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI), Willamette Valley (NASDAQ:WVVI) and Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST).
The latest price target for Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 275.00 expecting STZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.91% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) is $215 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.76 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.
Constellation Brands’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 7, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Constellation Brands.
Constellation Brands is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the NYSE.