Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1M
Div / Yield
3.04/1.41%
52 Wk
207.35 - 258
Mkt Cap
40.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
2.53
Shares
187.5M
Outstanding
Constellation Brands is the largest multi-category alcohol supplier in the U.S. The business is anchored by a portfolio of Mexican beer trademarks, including Corona and Modelo, for which it acquired exclusive and perpetual U.S. ownership from AB InBev. The latter had to divest these rights due to antitrust mandates as it consummated its 2013 acquisition of dominant Mexican brewer, Grupo Modelo. Constellation's wine/spirits business is in transition, and it has divested several lower-margin assets, including myriad wine brands and its Ballast Point craft beer brand. The firm imports most products after manufacturing them abroad, going to market through independent wholesalers. It owns 38.6% of Canopy Growth, a leading provider of medicinal and recreational cannabis products.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-07
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.7603.120 0.3600
REV2.280B2.321B41.000M

Constellation Brands Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Constellation Brands (STZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Constellation Brands's (STZ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Constellation Brands (STZ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 275.00 expecting STZ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.91% upside). 28 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Constellation Brands (STZ)?

A

The stock price for Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) is $215 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Constellation Brands (STZ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.76 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.

Q

When is Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) reporting earnings?

A

Constellation Brands’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 7, 2022.

Q

Is Constellation Brands (STZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Constellation Brands.

Q

What sector and industry does Constellation Brands (STZ) operate in?

A

Constellation Brands is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the NYSE.