Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Wednesday's session saw 107 companies set new 52-week lows.

Points of Interest From Today's 52-Week Lows:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) 's stock came under the most pressure, trading down 52.51% to reach a new 52-week low.

Neenah (NYSE:NP)'s shares had the biggest turnaround, impressively rebounding 0.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.

Over the course of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks hit new 52-week lows:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) shares reached a new 52-week low of $55.93 on Wednesday morning, moving down 4.46%.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) shares set a new 52-week low of $50.15. The stock traded down 2.58%.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) shares moved down 6.63% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $44.50, drifting down 6.63%.

GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares made a new 52-week low of $15.82 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.66% for the day.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $26.62. Shares traded down 0.61%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.72 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.58%.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.51 on Wednesday, moving down 10.1%.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) shares fell to $77.59 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.2%.

Kyndryl Hldgs (NYSE:KD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $12.88. Shares traded down 3.33%.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) stock hit a yearly low of $22.08. The stock was down 3.34% for the day.

Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) shares fell to $8.83 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.19%.

United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU) shares set a new yearly low of $14.79 this morning. The stock was down 0.6% on the session.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.07 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.67% for the day.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) stock hit a yearly low of $33.82. The stock was down 0.47% for the day.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) shares moved down 10.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.09, drifting down 10.38%.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.54 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.7%.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) shares moved up 0.31% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.74, drifting up 0.31%.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) stock hit a yearly low of $5.44. The stock was down 9.33% for the day.

Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) shares moved down 4.4% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.62, drifting down 4.4%.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) stock hit a yearly low of $4.09. The stock was down 3.95% for the day.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) shares fell to $7.01 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.88%.

Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.74. The stock traded up 1.01%.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) shares were down 5.5% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.67.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) shares set a new yearly low of $4.56 this morning. The stock was down 5.32% on the session.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) shares set a new yearly low of $3.94 this morning. The stock was down 2.64% on the session.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares were down 3.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.63.

Science 37 Hldgs (NASDAQ:SNCE) shares were down 2.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.20.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares set a new yearly low of $16.56 this morning. The stock was down 11.02% on the session.

a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.07. The stock traded down 24.5%.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $24.50. The stock was up 0.04% on the session.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.53 on Wednesday, moving up 0.38%.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) shares fell to $35.48 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) shares set a new yearly low of $18.97 this morning. The stock was down 3.64% on the session.

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) shares set a new yearly low of $21.74 this morning. The stock was down 1.04% on the session.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.03 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.76%.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.08%.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) shares hit a yearly low of $3.03. The stock was down 2.62% on the session.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) shares fell to $8.19 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.22%.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.05. The stock traded up 10.73%.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.28 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.49% for the day.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) stock hit a yearly low of $1.73. The stock was down 5.29% for the day.

Morgan Stanley Emerging (NYSE:EDD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.07 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.39%.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) stock hit $49.72 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.55%.

Templeton Emerging Market (NYSE:TEI) stock hit $6.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.11%.

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) shares set a new yearly low of $6.49 this morning. The stock was down 23.18% on the session.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.00. Shares traded down 4.5%.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares were down 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.51.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) shares fell to $8.57 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.71%.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.50 on Wednesday, moving down 10.0%.

Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.96 on Wednesday, moving up 1.4%.

Zevia (NYSE:ZVIA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.68. Shares traded down 4.23%.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.56 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.75%.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) stock set a new 52-week low of $5.28 on Wednesday, moving down 5.03%.

Cyteir Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYT) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.58 on Wednesday, moving down 5.07%.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.70 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.57%.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) shares set a new yearly low of $4.75 this morning. The stock was down 5.83% on the session.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) stock drifted down 7.23% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.52.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.21 on Wednesday morning, moving down 34.67%.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.33% for the day.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) shares fell to $3.31 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.29%.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) shares moved down 1.87% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.52, drifting down 1.87%.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUEM) shares moved down 0.72% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.36, drifting down 0.72%.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) shares moved down 6.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.32, drifting down 6.08%.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) shares moved down 1.12% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.04, drifting down 1.12%.

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.16. Shares traded up 4.75%.

Black Diamond Therapeutic (NASDAQ:BDTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.82 on Wednesday, moving down 4.61%.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) shares moved down 3.97% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.30, drifting down 3.97%.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) shares set a new yearly low of $2.71 this morning. The stock was up 0.73% on the session.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) shares moved down 52.51% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.15, drifting down 52.51%.

Zedge (AMEX:ZDGE) stock hit $5.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.23%.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) stock hit a yearly low of $2.05. The stock was down 4.63% for the day.

First Trust/aberdeen Glb (NYSE:FAM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.80. The stock was down 0.63% on the session.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.21%.

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) stock hit a yearly low of $3.50. The stock was down 6.17% for the day.

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.61 and moving down 4.63%.

CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE (NYSE:CEE) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.30 on Wednesday,

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.30 on Wednesday, moving down 14.19%. Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.80. The stock traded down 4.0%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.80. The stock traded down 4.0%. First Trust/aberdeen (NYSE:FEO) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.36 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.96% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.36 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.96% for the day. Lixiang Education Holding (NASDAQ:LXEH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.05. Shares traded down 10.2%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.05. Shares traded down 10.2%. Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.13%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.13%. Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) shares moved down 3.01% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.52, drifting down 3.01%.

shares moved down 3.01% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.52, drifting down 3.01%. Cohen & Co (AMEX:COHN) shares set a new yearly low of $14.06 this morning. The stock was down 3.15% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $14.06 this morning. The stock was down 3.15% on the session. Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.04 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.26%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.04 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 8.26%. Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.72 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.36%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.72 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.36%. Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ:WAVE) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.77 and moving down 12.67%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.77 and moving down 12.67%. Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.23 on Wednesday, moving down 7.52%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.23 on Wednesday, moving down 7.52%. InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.05%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.05%. Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) shares hit a yearly low of $0.85. The stock was down 3.19% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.85. The stock was down 3.19% on the session. Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) shares moved down 2.44% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.20, drifting down 2.44%.

