Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

During Tuesday's trading, 98 companies set new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points From Today's 52-Week Lows And Highs:

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) .

. GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) saw the most significant move of the companies, as shares traded down 40.47% to reach its new 52-week low.

Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) shares rebounded the highest, with shares trading up 0.0%, bouncing back after reaching its new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows on Tuesday:

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $136.17. Shares traded down 3.91%.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.52. The stock traded down 9.28%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.52. The stock traded down 9.28%. Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) stock set a new 52-week low of $122.61 on Tuesday, moving down 4.55%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $122.61 on Tuesday, moving down 4.55%. PPG Indus (NYSE:PPG) shares set a new yearly low of $127.91 this morning. The stock was down 3.75% on the session.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC) stock hit $8.82 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.42%.

stock hit $8.82 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.42%. Cummins (NYSE:CMI) shares fell to $196.62 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.85%.

shares fell to $196.62 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.85%. Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $94.23 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.41%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $94.23 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 5.41%. Magna International (NYSE:MGA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $70.30. The stock was down 5.01% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $70.30. The stock was down 5.01% on the session. International Paper (NYSE:IP) stock hit a yearly low of $41.48. The stock was down 4.22% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $41.48. The stock was down 4.22% for the day. BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) shares hit a yearly low of $38.86. The stock was down 4.34% on the session.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) shares moved down 0.69% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $52.68, drifting down 0.69%.

shares moved down 0.69% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $52.68, drifting down 0.69%. IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) stock set a new 52-week low of $125.54 on Tuesday, moving down 2.93%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $125.54 on Tuesday, moving down 2.93%. GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) shares fell to $16.06 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 40.47%.

shares fell to $16.06 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 40.47%. Colfax (NYSE:CFX) shares were down 1.67% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $39.41.

Axalta Coating Sys (NYSE:AXTA) shares set a new yearly low of $25.95 this morning. The stock was down 3.77% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $25.95 this morning. The stock was down 3.77% on the session. MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) stock hit $75.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.44%.

stock hit $75.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.44%. Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) stock drifted down 2.83% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.06.

stock drifted down 2.83% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.06. Primerica (NYSE:PRI) stock hit $124.87 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.11%.

stock hit $124.87 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.11%. Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) stock drifted up 1.09% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $25.89.

stock drifted up 1.09% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $25.89. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) shares set a new 52-week low of $16.07. The stock traded down 0.06%.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) stock hit a yearly low of $59.52. The stock was up 1.54% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $59.52. The stock was up 1.54% for the day. Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) stock set a new 52-week low of $181.76 on Tuesday, moving down 1.62%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $181.76 on Tuesday, moving down 1.62%. Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) shares moved down 2.39% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $72.98, drifting down 2.39%.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) shares hit a yearly low of $54.74. The stock was down 5.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $54.74. The stock was down 5.35% on the session. Dana (NYSE:DAN) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.75. The stock traded down 4.22%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $17.75. The stock traded down 4.22%. Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.32 on Tuesday, moving down 4.11%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.32 on Tuesday, moving down 4.11%. Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) shares fell to $30.47 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.53%.

shares fell to $30.47 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.53%. Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) shares fell to $32.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.2%.

shares fell to $32.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.2%. Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $9.97. Shares traded down 0.2%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $9.97. Shares traded down 0.2%. Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) shares made a new 52-week low of $12.78 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.46% for the day.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) stock hit $33.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.82%.

stock hit $33.91 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.82%. Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $8.10 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.12%.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.51 on Tuesday morning, moving down 7.38%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.51 on Tuesday morning, moving down 7.38%. Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) shares moved down 1.14% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.25, drifting down 1.14%.

BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.13. The stock was down 17.43% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $20.13. The stock was down 17.43% on the session. Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $28.76 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.25%.

Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.52 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.06%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $24.52 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.06%. SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $7.15 and moving down 2.57%.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.42 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.95%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.42 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.95%. Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) stock hit $47.48 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.62%.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares set a new yearly low of $10.84 this morning. The stock was down 10.27% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.84 this morning. The stock was down 10.27% on the session. Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) shares fell to $20.60 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.45%.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.50 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.93%. James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) stock drifted down 23.38% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $20.31.

stock drifted down 23.38% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $20.31. Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.30. The stock was down 12.4% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.30. The stock was down 12.4% on the session. WW International (NASDAQ:WW) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $9.54 and moving down 5.1%.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) shares set a new yearly low of $11.20 this morning. The stock was down 16.63% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.20 this morning. The stock was down 16.63% on the session. Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) stock drifted down 2.34% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.42.

stock drifted down 2.34% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.42. Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.16. Shares traded down 3.65%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.16. Shares traded down 3.65%. Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.80 on Tuesday morning, moving down 35.77%.

DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM) stock hit a yearly low of $27.15. The stock was down 7.01% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $27.15. The stock was down 7.01% for the day. Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) shares moved down 2.75% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.81, drifting down 2.75%.

Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) stock drifted down 2.14% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.94.

stock drifted down 2.14% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.94. Pardes Biosciences (NASDAQ:PRDS) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.39 on Tuesday, moving down 0.52%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.39 on Tuesday, moving down 0.52%. Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) shares hit a yearly low of $2.80. The stock was down 11.21% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.80. The stock was down 11.21% on the session. Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares were down 2.83% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $8.31.

Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) shares fell to $11.38 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 18.89%.

shares fell to $11.38 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 18.89%. ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) stock hit a yearly low of $1.83. The stock was down 5.87% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.83. The stock was down 5.87% for the day. Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.68 on Tuesday, moving down 2.34%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.68 on Tuesday, moving down 2.34%. Smart Share Global (NASDAQ:EM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock was down 14.46% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock was down 14.46% on the session. iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.33. The stock was up 2.48% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.33. The stock was up 2.48% on the session. Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) shares hit a yearly low of $2.40. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) shares hit a yearly low of $11.50. The stock was down 8.77% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.50. The stock was down 8.77% on the session. Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.02. The stock traded down 6.34%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.02. The stock traded down 6.34%. Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) stock hit $4.73 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.41%.

stock hit $4.73 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.41%. 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares hit a yearly low of $0.54. The stock was up 0.77% on the session.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.99 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.2%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.99 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.2%. Nuveen Emerging Mkts Debt (NYSE:JEMD) shares were down 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.14.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.17% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.17% for the day. CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE (NYSE:CEE) shares hit a yearly low of $13.26. The stock was down 9.04% on the session.

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.58. Shares traded down 0.35%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $4.58. Shares traded down 0.35%. First Trust/aberdeen Glb (NYSE:FAM) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.92 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.8% for the day.

Natural Alternatives Intl (NASDAQ:NAII) stock drifted up 0.72% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.01.

stock drifted up 0.72% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.01. Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) shares moved down 0.05% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.83, drifting down 0.05%.

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) shares set a new yearly low of $2.42 this morning. The stock was up 1.5% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.42 this morning. The stock was up 1.5% on the session. Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock was down 6.92% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.02. The stock was down 6.92% on the session. Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.27. The stock traded down 6.62%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.27. The stock traded down 6.62%. Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) stock hit a yearly low of $1.85. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.

Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares were down 4.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.16.

shares were down 4.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.16. Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.39 and moving down 35.22%.

Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.39 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares were down 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.40.

shares were down 1.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.40. Clarus Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CRXT) stock hit $0.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.93%.

stock hit $0.81 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.93%. Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) shares were down 7.02% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.06.

