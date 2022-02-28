93 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) shares surged 50.5% to close at $54.90.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) jumped 45.4% to settle at $0.5979 on Friday. EF Hutton recently initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $2 price target.
- CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) shares gained 44% to close at $46.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) climbed 39.4% to close at $20.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) gained 38.9% to settle at $0.25 amid overall market strength as investors react to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
- KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) shares climbed 38.4% to close at $18.94 after the company agreed to sell its ADESA U.S. physical auction business to Carvana for $2.2 billion. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from Sell to Neutral.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) gained 33.8% to close at $2.10.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) climbed 32.9% to close at $3.96 after the company reported a joint merger deal with Infinite Reality.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) jumped 31.6% to close at $0.1686. Zosano Pharma recently announced it received a response letter from the FDA regarding its resubmission of the 505(b)(2) New Drug Application for M207.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) gained 29.5% to close at $7.64 as the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) jumped 27.3% to settle at $0.5713.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) gained 26.6% to close at $1.57.
- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) gained 26.1% to close at $4.45.
- Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares climbed 26.1% to close at $119.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) shares gained 24.8% to close at $5.93 after gaining around 119% on Thursday. Cyren regained compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) surged 24.8% to $3.84 amid overall market strength.
- CSP Inc. (NASDAQ: CSPI) gained 24.1% to close at $8.90. CSP recently posted Q1 loss of $0.09 per share.
- FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) jumped 23.8% to settle at $1.09 on agreement to sell cannabis facility for $12.9 million.
- Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) gained 23.4% to close at $ 2.06. Alfi recently announced a partnership with 22Miles to enhance 22Miles' content management platform.
- Enjoy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENJY) jumped 22.9% to settle at $3.70.
- Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ: STCN) jumped 22.8% to close at $1.24. Steel Connect announced disposition of IWCO.
- Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFCF) gained 21.6% to close at $13.22.
- Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) jumped 21.4% to close at $60.74 as the company reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 1.7% year-on-year, to $272.1 million, beating the consensus of $270.59 million..
- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX) climbed 21.1% to close at $13.88 following Q4 results.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) gained 21% to close at $152.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and announced an acquisition of ADESA's U.S. physical auction business.
- Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) rose 20.8% to close at $11.22. BVK and Paramount Joint Venture acquired M&M's World Flagship Store at 1600 Broadway for $191.5 million.
- Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) jumped 20.7% to close at $5.37.
- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAX) gained 20.3% to settle at $5.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH) climbed 20% to close at $17.70.
- U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) jumped 19.4% to close at $14.09 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results..
- Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) climbed 19.1% to close at $32.64 following strong quarterly sales.
- Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSE: FRD) gained 18.3% to close at $9.43.
- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) climbed 18.2% to close at $21.28 after the company reported it will explore strategic alternatives. The company also reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) gained 18.1% to settle at $19.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) jumped 18% to close at $5.70.
- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) gained 17.9% to close at $2.70.
- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) surged 17.8% to settle at $9.34 following strong quarterly sales.
- Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) gained 17.7% to close at $14.20 following Q4 results.
- AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) rose 17.7% to settle at $3.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) surged 17.6% to settle at $5.49 following Q4 results.
- IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) climbed 17.5% to close at $6.11 after climbing 27% on Thursday.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMED) rose 17.5% to close at $0.4169.
- Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) gained 17.4% to settle at $2.23. Kaltura recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) gained 16.8% to close at $4.25. Allarity Therapeutics recently announced it received Refusal to File letters from the FDA.
- Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) jumped 16.7% to settle at $3.22. Smart Sand is expected to release its Q4 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
- TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) gained 16.3% to close at $17.46 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) rose 16.2% to close at $148.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) gained 16.1% to settle at $46.63. Lantheus recently reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 adjusted EPS and sales guidance and FY22 sales guidance above estimates.
- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) surged 16.1% to close at $3.47. Performance Shipping posted Q4 loss of $0.41 per share.
- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) jumped 15.7% to close at $116.07 following Q4 results.
- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) jumped 15.6% to close at $4.75 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) gained 15.5% to settle at $19.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) jumped 15.2
- Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) gained 15% to close at $1.38.
- SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) surged 14.6% to settle at $5.02 amid overall market strength.
- Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) rose 13.8% to settle at $12.75 following Q4 results.
- Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) gained 13.2% to close at $63.64 after the company said Q4 EPS results were higher year over year.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) jumped 13.1% to settle at $1.55.
- BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBD) gained 11.7% to settle at $2.10.
- Carter's, Inc. (NYSE: CRI) climbed 10.4% to close at $96.91 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and raised quarterly dividend from $0.60 to $0.75 per share. The company also reported a $1 billion buyback plan.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) gained 8.8% to close at $0.1815.
Losers
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) shares tumbled 59.6% to close at $1.77 on Friday after the company announced pricing of a $10 million public offering.
- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) fell 33.9% to close at $30.61 after the company reported Q4 earnings results. The company also issued Q1 adjusted EPS and sales and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) fell 30.6% to close at $17.26 following Q4 results.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) declined 29.8% to close at $29.07 after the company reported it sees FY22 sales down 4-6% year over year and FY22 comparable sales growth down 8-10% year over year.
- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) fell 25.6% to close at $18.10 after the company Q4 results and issued weak sales forecast.
- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) fell 25.2% to settle at $74.98 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) fell 24.4% to close at $3.81 after the company issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) declined 23.1% to close at $8.44 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) shares dipped 21.6% to close at $8.81 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 GAAP EPS and sales results.
- Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSE: GAU) fell 20.8% to close at $0.6092.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) dropped 20.3% to settle at $2.91.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) fell 19.1% to close at $1.40.
- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) dipped 18.8% to close at $41.50 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) declined 15.8% to close at $221.85 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued FY22 guidance.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) fell 15% to settle at $3.45 following Q4 results. Craig-Hallum downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from Hold to Sell.
- Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) fell 14.8% to settle at $0.3183 after the company reported a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
- ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) shares fell 14.5% to close at $2.13 after reporting Q4 results.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) dropped 14.1% to settle at $0.5441.
- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) dipped 13.7% to close at $0.2071. Tantech Holdings announced a 1-for-10 common share consolidation effective Feb. 28.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 13.3% to close at $3.07 after the company said Q4 sales results were lower year over year.
- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ) shares declined 13.1% to close at $79.05 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLZE) fell 13.1% to close at $10.66. Backblaze recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) dropped 12.2% to close at $11.18. Vanda Pharmaceuticals recently posted Q4 EPS of $0.12.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) dropped 10% to close at $26.79 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) fell 9.2% to close at $44.49 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) fell 8.4% to close at $30.55 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results.
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) dipped 8.4% to close at $10.37 as the company posted weak Q4 sales and issued downbeat FY22 earnings forecast.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) slipped 7.8% to close at $9.67 following Q4 results.
- Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) fell 7.8% to close at $51.46 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) dropped 6.5% to close at $2.72 following Q4 results.
- Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) dipped 6.2% to close at $32.41 following Q4 earnings.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares fell 6% to close at $3.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas