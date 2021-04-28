Time100 Most Influential Companies: What 61 Publicly Traded Companies Are On The Inaugural List?
Time Magazine is well-known for its annual Time100 Most Influential People issue. The media brand unveiled a new annual list called the TIME100 Most Influential Companies. The list coincides with the company’s launch of Time business, a new editorial section.
Time Magazine was previously owned by Time Warner and Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) before being sold to salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) owner Marc Benioff.
The list features five different covers featuring the CEOs of Hello Sunshine, the National Basketball Association (NBA), Gro Intelligence, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) and Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN).
Here are the publicly traded companies that made the inaugural list, divided into categories by the magazine, which also provided the reason why:
Pioneers
- Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL): Designing a smarter, safer dating app
- Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND): Popularizing plant-based protein
- Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY): Commanding the cannabis market
- Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX): Building a metaverse
Leaders
- Sony Corp (NYSE: SONY): Creating the high-demand game consoles
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR): Upgrading a platform
- Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC): Updating telemedicine
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL): Doubling down on defining products
- Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT): Toying with a media empire
- Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR): Fueling up, more sustainably
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL): Thinking ahead
- Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE): Channeling change
- Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI): Leading e-commerce in Latin America
- Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA): Moving finance forward
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA): Vaccinating the vulnerable
- CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS): Administering vaccines
- Volkswagen (OTC: VWAGY): Racing to lead EVs
- Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE-ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX): Immunizing the world
- Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD): Improving home improvement
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ): Delivering a one-dose vaccine
Innovators
- Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: Z): Opening houses
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA): Making a new kind of vaccine
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM): Enabling virtual connection
- Flutter Entmt ADR (OTC: PDYPY): Playing for keeps
- Adidas ADR (OTC: ADDYY). Reducing waste
- Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH): Digitizing fashion
- Nintendo (Pink: NTDOY): Creating communities
- Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT): Betting big on talk
- BYD Company ADR (OTC: BYDDY): Scaling electric transport
- Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX): Redefining Hollywood
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA): Developing critical chips
- Yum China Holdings (NASDAQ: YUMC): Inventing the future of fast food
Titans
- General Motors: Engineering a greener future
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT): Powering the lockdown
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT): Keeping America fed, clothed and vaccinated
- Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL): Unearthing the digital wallet
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA): Coalescing e-commerce
- FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX): Taking flight
- Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN): Shoring up crypto’s credibility
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T): Keeping Americans connected
- Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB): Fighting (and fueling) misinformation
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL): Searching for a better world
- BP plc (NYSE: BP): Changing course
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG): Cleaning up at home
- Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS): Supercharging franchises
- SoftBank Group. Corp (OTC: SFTBY): Moving markets
- Unilever plc (NYSE: UL): Parting with plastics
- United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS): Delivering the goods
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF): Dominating electronics
- Tencent Holdings ADR (OTC: TCEHY): Evolving its footprint
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN): Dominating e-tail
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM): Producing the chips that connect us
Disruptors
- Illumina: Decoding COVID-19
- Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB): Adapting to a new travel reality
- NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE): Generating green power
- Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON): Spinning to success
- Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP): Helping small retailers compete
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA): Electrifying the automotive industry
- DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH): Giving restaurants a lift
- Coursera Inc (NYSE: COUR): Easing the shift to virtual learning
The list also includes Oatly, an expanding oat-milk empire, which has filed to go public. Robinhood, which is “shaking up stock trading,” has also filed for an IPO.
(Image: Time Magazine)
