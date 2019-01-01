QQQ
Range
60.85 - 61.72
Vol / Avg.
304.8K/394.7K
Div / Yield
2.28/3.63%
52 Wk
52.95 - 80.63
Mkt Cap
57.9B
Payout Ratio
50.74
Open
60.92
P/E
14.5
EPS
207.4
Shares
938.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Nintendo started its video game console business in 1983 by launching the NES, and started its portable console business in 1989 by launching the Game Boy. Since then, the firm has focused on expanding the gaming population by delivering unique entertainment experiences on its original console systems; the Wii and Nintendo DS are its most popular hardware. However, Nintendo not only makes game consoles, but also owns world-renowned IPs such as Super Mario, Pokemon, and Zelda, which have been a source of cash flow for more than a quarter-century. 2020 was the 35th anniversary of Super Mario, Nintendo's most famous character.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.830
REV3.340B6.124B2.784B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nintendo Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nintendo Co (NTDOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nintendo Co (OTCPK: NTDOY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nintendo Co's (NTDOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nintendo Co.

Q

What is the target price for Nintendo Co (NTDOY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nintendo Co (OTCPK: NTDOY) was reported by Jefferies on July 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NTDOY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nintendo Co (NTDOY)?

A

The stock price for Nintendo Co (OTCPK: NTDOY) is $61.705 last updated Today at 7:37:32 PM.

Q

Does Nintendo Co (NTDOY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 16, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Nintendo Co (OTCPK:NTDOY) reporting earnings?

A

Nintendo Co’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Nintendo Co (NTDOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nintendo Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Nintendo Co (NTDOY) operate in?

A

Nintendo Co is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.