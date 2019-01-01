QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
26.45 - 27.14
Vol / Avg.
259.1K/418.6K
Div / Yield
0.56/2.18%
52 Wk
23.02 - 48.72
Mkt Cap
135B
Payout Ratio
13.38
Open
26.95
P/E
6.43
EPS
0.55
Shares
5B
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 18, 2022, 10:14AM
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 11:10AM
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 7:21AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 12:17PM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 3:09AM
Benzinga - Feb 13, 2022, 11:53PM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 12:18PM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 6:20AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 5:57AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 2:40AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 4:43AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 4:44AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 7:47AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Automobiles
Volkswagen is one of the world's largest automotive manufacturers. Automotive brands include Volkswagen passenger cars, Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, SEAT, and Skoda. Commercial vehicle brands include MAN, Navistar, Scania, and Volkswagen. The company's financial services group provides dealer financing to support floor plans, consumer financing for vehicle purchases, vehicle leasing, banking, and other financial services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Volkswagen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Volkswagen (VWAGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Volkswagen (OTCPK: VWAGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Volkswagen's (VWAGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Volkswagen.

Q

What is the target price for Volkswagen (VWAGY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Volkswagen (OTCPK: VWAGY) was reported by HSBC on April 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting VWAGY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Volkswagen (VWAGY)?

A

The stock price for Volkswagen (OTCPK: VWAGY) is $26.93 last updated Today at 4:07:23 PM.

Q

Does Volkswagen (VWAGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Volkswagen.

Q

When is Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) reporting earnings?

A

Volkswagen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Volkswagen (VWAGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Volkswagen.

Q

What sector and industry does Volkswagen (VWAGY) operate in?

A

Volkswagen is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Automobiles industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.