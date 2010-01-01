Chris Katje

Benzinga Staff Writer

About
Chris Katje is a writer and content creator for Benzinga. After working full-time in restaurants for more than a decade and writing part-time about the financial markets, Katje joined Benzinga full time in 2020. Covering all areas of the stock mar...
If You Invested $1,000 In Berkshire Hathaway Stock When Warren Buffett Appeared In The Entourage Movie, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Over the years, Warren Buffett has become known as one of the most legendary investors of all time thanks to his acquisitions of many companies, stakes in public companies, while having an eye for value.
EXCLUSIVE: Early Tesla Investor Tim Draper Recalls Selling Too Soon, Reveals Elon Musk's Special Quality
Venture capitalist Tim Draper is known to many as the man who predicted the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) correctly in 2014.</
Legacy Media Waited Too Long For DTC Model, Disney The 'Only Credible Challenger To Netflix,' Analyst Says
A shift by media companies to direct-to-consumer streaming platforms to offset losses from consumers cutting the cord could take time with many unprofitable for a number of years.
EXCLUSIVE: Tim Draper On Artificial Intelligence, Bitcoin, His Best Investment Return
Perhaps best known for his price targets on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Tim Draper is a venture capital investor who was an early investor in many
Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Are Secretly Monitoring But Not Talking About Yet
Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance to uncover new information.
2024 Presidential Election Betting Odds: Trump Now The Favorite, DeSantis Drops, Haley Soars — This Former First Lady Climbs Higher
National polls point to a likely matchup of Donald Trump and Joe Biden for the 2024 presidential election, which would mark a rematch of the 2020 presidential election.
Here's The Richest Person In Each State With A Forbes 400 Member: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos Make List; Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg Beaten By Others
The Forbes 400 list of the richest people in America is out and has several people leaving the list and newcomers such as Michael Jordan making their first appearance.
A Dozen Eggs Meant You Were 'Rich' This Year: Now Prices Are In Free Fall
The prices of many food items have soared over the past several years, making it more costly for consumers to make their grocery trips as they deal with the impact of higher inflation. Among the items that saw a sharp rise in price were eggs, which also became the subject of memes and calls for people to invest in eggs.
If You Invested $1,000 In Trump NFTs, Here's How Much You'd Have Today (And Does It Beat The S&P 500?)
Former President Donald Trump was among the celebrities and well-known figures who launched non-fungible token collections.
Donald Trump Mug Shot Success: Here's How Much Former President Raised After Viral Image, What It Means In Race Against DeSantis
Former President Donald Trump is among the leading candidates to win the 2024 presidential election. With record advertising spending predicted for the highly contentious race among Republican and Democrat candidates, Trump has announced a new fundraising haul to support his race.
Did Elon Musk's SpaceX Steal Logo Of Small Scottish Soccer Club? Team Makes Surprising Request Instead Of Lawsuit
In 2022, Elon Musk completed a $44 billion acquisition of social media platform Twitter.
EXCLUSIVE: Move Over Starbucks, Gary Vee's VeeFriends Tackle Pumpkin Spice Latte With New Partnership
For many around the world, October and November evoke thoughts of Halloween and Thanksgiving, and for some, the anticipated return of pumpkin spice drinks and products.
The 11 Youngest Richest People In America: Mark Zuckerberg, Brian Armstrong, A Walmart Heir — And A Connection To The Trump Family
The 10 richest people in the world are worth $100 billion or more.
Netflix And Chill, Buy Our Merch: Streaming Giant Ready To Make Money With New Consumer Products, Experiences From Shows
Streaming giant Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) has had many hit shows over the years from “Stranger Things” to “Squid Game” and everything in betw
If You Invested In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was On 'The Big Bang Theory,' Here's How Much You'd Have Today
Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a wealth of more than $200 billion thanks to being a co-founder and investor in companies like Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:
Can Donald Trump Become Speaker Of The House? 'A Lot Of People Have Asked Me About It'
For the first time in American history, the Speaker of the House was voted out of the leadership position. In a historic move, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was voted out as the Speaker of the House of the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday.
Will Taylor Swift Appear In 'Deadpool 3' With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman? Or Was She Just Hanging With Friends At Chiefs Game?
One of the most highly anticipated movies of 2024 is “Deadpool 3” with Ryan Reynolds returning in the title role and Hugh Jackman, joining to reprise his iconic
Who Will Be The Next Speaker Of The House? Here's The Betting Odds For Scalise, Boebert, Gaetz, Taylor Greene, Trump And More
In a historic move, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was voted out as the Speaker of the House of the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday with a vote of 216-210.
Taylor Swift Boosts Travis Kelce's Popularity: Stocks That Could Benefit From The Love Story
NFL star Travis Kelce's romance with musician Taylor Swift could be a win for brand partners in terms of endorsements and deals.
Trump, Biden Tied In National Poll Again: Did Skipping Republican Debate Help Former President?
The 2024 presidential election could end up being a rematch of the 2020 election race, which saw voters choose between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

