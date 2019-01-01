QQQ
Samsung Electronics is a diversified electronics conglomerate that manufactures and sells a wide range of products, including smartphones, semiconductor chips, printers, home appliances, medical equipment, and telecom network equipment. About half of its profit is generated from semiconductor business, and a further 30%-35% is generated from its mobile handset business, although these percentages vary with the fortunes of each of these businesses. It is the largest smartphone and television manufacturer in the world, which helps provide a base demand for its component businesses, such as memory chips and displays, and is also the largest manufacturer of these globally.

Samsung Electronics Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Samsung Electronics Co (SSNLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Samsung Electronics Co (OTCPK: SSNLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Samsung Electronics Co's (SSNLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Samsung Electronics Co.

Q

What is the target price for Samsung Electronics Co (SSNLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Samsung Electronics Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Samsung Electronics Co (SSNLF)?

A

The stock price for Samsung Electronics Co (OTCPK: SSNLF) is $2000 last updated Wed Oct 13 2021 13:44:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Samsung Electronics Co (SSNLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Samsung Electronics Co.

Q

When is Samsung Electronics Co (OTCPK:SSNLF) reporting earnings?

A

Samsung Electronics Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Samsung Electronics Co (SSNLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Samsung Electronics Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Samsung Electronics Co (SSNLF) operate in?

A

Samsung Electronics Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.