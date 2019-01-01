QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5M
Div / Yield
0.21/0.37%
52 Wk
53.39 - 92.75
Mkt Cap
533.8B
Payout Ratio
6.76
Open
-
P/E
18.12
EPS
4.14
Shares
9.6B
Outstanding
Benzinga - 4 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 3:23PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 7:53AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 11:53AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 6:51AM
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 1:20AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 6:08AM
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 10:52AM
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 9:42AM
load more
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Tencent is arguably the most influential Internet firm in China as one can hardly go by a day without using its products. Tencent is the world's largest video game vendor and owns the world's top-grossing mobile game--Honor of Kings. Tencent also runs China's largest social media super app--WeChat. The app is now part of the fabric of life for Chinese people who use it to chat, shop, watch videos, play games, order food and taxis, and more. Equally as impressive as its own portfolio, Tencent is also among the world's largest venture capital and investment corporations. The firm is now one of the largest shareholders in leading tech companies like Meituan, JD, DiDi, Snap, PDD, Kuaishou, Epic Games, and more.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Tencent Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tencent Holdings (OTCPK: TCEHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tencent Holdings's (TCEHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tencent Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Tencent Holdings (OTCPK: TCEHY) was reported by Barclays on February 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 115.00 expecting TCEHY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 106.91% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Tencent Holdings (TCEHY)?

A

The stock price for Tencent Holdings (OTCPK: TCEHY) is $55.58 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 13, 2015.

Q

When is Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) reporting earnings?

A

Tencent Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tencent Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) operate in?

A

Tencent Holdings is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.