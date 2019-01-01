Tencent is arguably the most influential Internet firm in China as one can hardly go by a day without using its products. Tencent is the world's largest video game vendor and owns the world's top-grossing mobile game--Honor of Kings. Tencent also runs China's largest social media super app--WeChat. The app is now part of the fabric of life for Chinese people who use it to chat, shop, watch videos, play games, order food and taxis, and more. Equally as impressive as its own portfolio, Tencent is also among the world's largest venture capital and investment corporations. The firm is now one of the largest shareholders in leading tech companies like Meituan, JD, DiDi, Snap, PDD, Kuaishou, Epic Games, and more.