|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
|REV
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Tencent Holdings (OTCPK: TCEHY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Tencent Holdings.
The latest price target for Tencent Holdings (OTCPK: TCEHY) was reported by Barclays on February 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 115.00 expecting TCEHY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 106.91% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Tencent Holdings (OTCPK: TCEHY) is $55.58 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 13, 2015.
Tencent Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Tencent Holdings.
Tencent Holdings is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.