Range
20.21 - 21.16
Vol / Avg.
809K/612.8K
Div / Yield
0.2/0.93%
52 Wk
20.19 - 49.57
Mkt Cap
71.3B
Payout Ratio
3.74
Open
20.36
P/E
4.19
EPS
6.04
Shares
3.4B
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
SoftBank is a Japan-based telecom and e-commerce conglomerate that has expanded mainly through acquisitions, and its key assets include a 28% stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and a 40% owned mobile and fixed broadband telecom operator business in Japan. It also owns 75% of semiconductor chip designer ARM Holdings and plans an IPO of this business, and has a vast portfolio of mainly Internet- and e-commerce-focused early stage investments. It is also general partner of the $100 billion SoftBank Vision Fund 1 and sole investor in Softbank Vision Fund 2, both of which primarily invest in pre-IPO Internet companies.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.050
REV14.057B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SoftBank Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SoftBank Group (SFTBY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SoftBank Group (OTCPK: SFTBY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SoftBank Group's (SFTBY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for SoftBank Group.

Q

What is the target price for SoftBank Group (SFTBY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SoftBank Group

Q

Current Stock Price for SoftBank Group (SFTBY)?

A

The stock price for SoftBank Group (OTCPK: SFTBY) is $21.15 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SoftBank Group (SFTBY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 12, 2011 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is SoftBank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY) reporting earnings?

A

SoftBank Group’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is SoftBank Group (SFTBY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SoftBank Group.

Q

What sector and industry does SoftBank Group (SFTBY) operate in?

A

SoftBank Group is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.