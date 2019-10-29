Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Tuesday's morning session saw 129 companies set new 52-week lows.

Areas of Interest:

Plains All American (NYSE: PAA) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

Trustcash Holdings (OTC: TCHH) is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

Macrogenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 4130.77% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low,.

was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 4130.77% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low,.



These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

Plains All American (NYSE: PAA) shares set a new yearly low of $18.59 this morning. The stock was down 0.48% on the session.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE: ENBL) shares were down 1.17% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $10.21.

GrubHub (NYSE: GRUB) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $38.79 on Tuesday. The stock was down 41.31% for the day.

PrairieSky Royalty (OTC: PREKF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $10.70, and later moved down 5.46% over the session.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) shares fell to $6.40 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.93%.

Plains GP Holdings (NYSE: PAGP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.16 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.55% over the rest of the day.

Mercury General (NYSE: MCY) shares were down 0.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $47.19.

PagerDuty (NYSE: PD) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $23.30 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.68% for the day.

AMTD International (NYSE: HKIB) shares moved down 0.82% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.45 to begin trading.

Alliance Resource (NASDAQ: ARLP) stock hit a yearly low of $12.38 this morning. The stock was down 3.24% for the day.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF-B) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.88 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE: LGF-A) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $7.36 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.

Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) stock hit a yearly low of $13.87 this morning. The stock was down 18.45% for the day.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE: OI) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.90 today morning. The stock traded down 18.08% over the session.

Granite Construction (NYSE: GVA) stock hit a yearly low of $23.41 this morning. The stock was down 10.77% for the day.

B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) stock hit a yearly low of $15.35 this morning. The stock was down 0.26% for the day.

HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares set a new yearly low of $2.13 this morning. The stock was down 1.94% on the session.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ: OFIX) stock hit a yearly low of $41.01 this morning. The stock was down 15.85% for the day.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ: FIXX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.64 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 1.72% over the rest of the day.

US Silica Holdings (NYSE: SLCA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.20 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 29.9% over the rest of the day.

Corporacion America (NYSE: CAAP) shares were down 3.5% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.94.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE: CJ) shares moved down 5.81% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $8.49 to begin trading.

Green Organic Dutchman (OTC: TGODF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.77 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 5.47%.

Macrogenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.64 today morning. The stock traded down 1.69% over the session.

PharmaCielo (OTC: PHCEF) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.17 today morning. The stock traded down 5.78% over the session.

Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ: HSII) shares set a new 52-week low of $23.55 today morning. The stock traded down 1.11% over the session.

California Resources (NYSE: CRC) stock hit $7.16 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $4.18. Shares then traded up 6.21%.

Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.58 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.86%.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE: CEIX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $13.80 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.94% for the day.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ: TACO) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.70 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 2.52%.

Origin House (OTC: ORHOF) stock hit a yearly low of $3.67 this morning. The stock was down 6.0% for the day.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE: CCR) shares set a new 52-week low of $11.91 today morning. The stock traded down 0.56% over the session.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ: GBLI) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $24.01 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.43% for the day.

Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ: PRTH) shares were down 1.29% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $3.36.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock was down 4.57% for the day.

Altisource Portfolio (NASDAQ: ASPS) stock moved down 5.39% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $17.61 to open trading.

Scholar Rock Holding (NASDAQ: SRRK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $8.48. Shares then traded down 2.44%.

Valeura Energy (OTC: PNWRF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.57 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 1.48% on the day.

Aleafia Health (OTC: ALEAF) shares were down 2.11% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.56.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.72 today morning. The stock traded down 4.71% over the session.

Plus Prods (OTC: PLPRF) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.55%.

Guyana Goldfields (OTC: GUYFF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.55 to begin trading. The stock was up 1.09% on the session.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ: BREW) shares moved down 2.59% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.60 to begin trading.

Klaus Tech (OTC: KLTI) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.01, and later moved 0.0% (flat) over the session.

Harvest Oil & Gas (OTC: HRST) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.55 on Tuesday morning, later moving 0.0% (flat) over the rest of the day.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ: TGA) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $1.19, and later moved down 0.92% over the session.

White Gold (OTC: WHGOF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.28% for the day.

Energous (NASDAQ: WATT) stock hit a yearly low of $2.90 this morning. The stock was down 0.68% for the day.

Indus Hldgs (OTC: INDXF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $1.49. Shares then traded down 13.04%.

Crew Energy (OTC: CWEGF) stock moved down 3.31% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.39 to open trading.

Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ: WTRH) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 8.95%.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ: PTE) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $2.49, and later moved down 2.19% over the session.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) stock moved up 2.21% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $10.37 to open trading.

Iota Communications (OTC: IOTC) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.27 on Tuesday. The stock was down 3.57% for the day.

JW Mays (NASDAQ: MAYS) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $33.97, and later moved down 2.1% over the session.

Stuart Olson (OTC: CUUHF) shares fell to $2.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.18%.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMEX: AMPE) shares fell to $0.33 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 33.57%.

Chemesis International (OTC: CADMF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.30 on Tuesday. The stock was up 1.56% for the day.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock was down 12.31% for the day.

Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $5.10, and later moved down 4.09% over the session.

ImageWare Systems (OTC: IWSY) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.37, and later moved up 3.9% over the session.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ: GRNQ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.68. Shares then traded down 6.86%.

SOL Global Investments (OTC: SOLCF) stock moved down 1.26% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.40

stock moved down 1.26% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.40 to open trading. Arianne Phosphate (OTC: DRRSF) stock moved up 0.07% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.26 to open trading.

stock moved up 0.07% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.26 to open trading. Barfresh Food Group (OTC: BRFH) shares fell to $0.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.04%.

shares fell to $0.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 0.04%. Advantage Lithium (OTC: AVLIF) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 2.21%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.14 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving up 2.21%. Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HOTH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.58 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.6% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.58 to begin trading. The stock was down 5.6% on the session. Cleanspark (OTC: CLSK) shares hit a yearly low of $0.41 today morning. The stock was down 8.14% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.41 today morning. The stock was down 8.14% on the session. Terra Tech (OTC: TRTC) shares set a new yearly low of $0.25 this morning. The stock was up 1.46% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.25 this morning. The stock was up 1.46% on the session. Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ: LAZY) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.02 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.88% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.02 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.88% for the day. Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ: CPST) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $1.95. Shares then traded down 3.22%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $1.95. Shares then traded down 3.22%. Lithium Chile (OTC: LTMCF) stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.20 to open trading.

stock moved 0.0% (flat) over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.20 to open trading. Gaby (OTC: GABLF) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.09, and later moved down 7.54% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.09, and later moved down 7.54% over the session. CLS Holdings USA (OTC: CLSH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.20 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.89% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.20 to begin trading. The stock was up 0.89% on the session. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTC: CNBX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.17 this morning. The stock was down 4.95% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.17 this morning. The stock was down 4.95% on the session. SandRidge Mississippian (NYSE: SDR) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.47%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.21 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 4.47%. Estre Ambiental (NASDAQ: ESTR) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.9% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.9% for the day. Canada Jetlines (OTC: JETMF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.04. Shares then traded down 81.21%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.04. Shares then traded down 81.21%. Between Dandelions (OTC: HOPS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.15. Shares then traded down 6.25%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.15. Shares then traded down 6.25%. ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ: PRPH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $1.62. Shares then traded down 7.95%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $1.62. Shares then traded down 7.95%. Galantas Gold (OTC: GALKF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.04. Shares then traded down 27.27%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.04. Shares then traded down 27.27%. BSQUARE (NASDAQ: BSQR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.08 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.28% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.08 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.28% over the rest of the day. GrowLife (OTC: PHOT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0029 to begin trading. The stock was down 16.67% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.0029 to begin trading. The stock was down 16.67% on the session. NUGL (OTC: NUGL) shares hit a yearly low of $0.23 today morning. The stock was down 2.09% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.23 today morning. The stock was down 2.09% on the session. On Track Innovations (NASDAQ: OTIV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.19 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.48% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.19 to begin trading. The stock was down 9.48% on the session. iBio (AMEX: IBIO) shares were down 10.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.18.

shares were down 10.57% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.18. Maple Leaf Green World (OTC: MGWFF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 8.33% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.04 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 8.33% over the rest of the day. Aben Resources (OTC: ABNAF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.23% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.05 to begin trading. The stock was down 10.23% on the session. TPT Global Tech (OTC: TPTW) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. Lift (OTC: LFCOF) shares fell to $0.06 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 16.0%.

shares fell to $0.06 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 16.0%. Digirad (NASDAQ: DRAD) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 4.68% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Tuesday morning, later moving up 4.68% over the rest of the day. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DFFN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $1.02. Shares then traded down 23.83%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $1.02. Shares then traded down 23.83%. CanAlaska Uranium (OTC: CVVUF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.12. Shares then traded down 4.09%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.12. Shares then traded down 4.09%. Phoenix Apps (OTC: PXPP) shares set a new yearly low of $0.09 this morning. The stock was down 36.44% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.09 this morning. The stock was down 36.44% on the session. Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ: EARS) shares moved down 7.39% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.65 to begin trading.

shares moved down 7.39% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.65 to begin trading. Camber Energy (AMEX: CEI) stock moved up 4130.77% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.96 to open trading.

stock moved up 4130.77% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $3.96 to open trading. Destination Maternity (NASDAQ: DEST) shares hit a yearly low of $0.14 today morning. The stock was down 23.25% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.14 today morning. The stock was down 23.25% on the session. Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.48 today morning. The stock was down 3.18% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.48 today morning. The stock was down 3.18% on the session. Mikros Systems (OTC: MKRS) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.09 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.09 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.64 this morning. The stock was down 27.01% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.64 this morning. The stock was down 27.01% on the session. Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ: AKER) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.07%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.38 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 0.07%. Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) shares set a new yearly low of $0.09 this morning. The stock was down 5.08% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.09 this morning. The stock was down 5.08% on the session. Roadman Inv (OTC: RMANF) stock hit $0.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 16.3% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 16.3% over the course of the day. Lucky Minerals (OTC: LKMNF) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 43.13% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 43.13% on the day. BioPharmX (AMEX: BPMX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 2.09% over the rest of the day.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.29 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 2.09% over the rest of the day. Susglobal Energy (OTC: SNRG) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.04 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.04 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. AIM ImmunoTech (AMEX: AIM) stock hit $0.51 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.19% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.51 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.19% over the course of the day. Nevada Sunrise Gold (OTC: NVSGF) shares fell to $0.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 24.94%.

shares fell to $0.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 24.94%. CurrencyWorks (OTC: CWRK) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.08, and later moved down 40.63% over the session.

stock fell to a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning at $0.08, and later moved down 40.63% over the session. MPM Technologies (OTC: MPML) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0004 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.0004 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. hopTo (OTC: HPTO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.05. Shares then traded down 6.78%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.05. Shares then traded down 6.78%. Golden Cariboo Resources (OTC: GCCFF) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock was down 43.09% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $0.02 on Tuesday. The stock was down 43.09% for the day. Southcross Energy (OTC: SXEEQ) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.27%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.01 on Tuesday morning, with shares later moving down 7.27%. Strategic Acquisitions (OTC: STQN) stock hit $0.14 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 13.33% over the course of the day.

stock hit $0.14 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded up 13.33% over the course of the day. Bactech Envirn (OTC: BCCEF) stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 53.13% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.01 this morning. The stock was down 53.13% for the day. Pacific Silk Road (OTC: PPOTF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 64.71%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.01. Shares then traded down 64.71%. Sipup (OTC: SPUP) shares fell to $0.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $0.12 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). Antilia Group (OTC: AGGG) shares fell to $0.09 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $0.09 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved 0.0% (flat). GEX Management (OTC: GXXM) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the session. InCapta (OTC: INCT) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.000001 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat) on the day. DirectView Holdings (OTC: DIRV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.10. Shares then traded up 8.33%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday morning of $0.10. Shares then traded up 8.33%. Bravatek Solutions (OTC: BVTK) shares moved up 4.73% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading.

shares moved up 4.73% on Tuesday's session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.11 to begin trading. Sunshine Biopharma (OTC: SBFM) shares were down 16.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0009.

shares were down 16.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $0.0009. OncBioMune (OTC: OBMP) stock moved down 10.0% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.18 to open trading.

stock moved down 10.0% over Tuesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $0.18 to open trading. AER Energy Resources (OTC: AERN) stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.000001 this morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Family Room Entertainment (OTC: FMYR) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 80.39% on the day.

stock fell to a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Tuesday morning. Shares of the company traded down 80.39% on the day. Suburban Minerals (OTC: SUBB) shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.000001 today morning. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Trustcash Holdings (OTC: TCHH) stock hit $0.000001 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded 0.0% (flat) over the course of the day.

