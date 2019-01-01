QQQ
Range
1.61 - 1.88
Vol / Avg.
350.2K/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 2.75
Mkt Cap
8.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.79
P/E
-
EPS
-2
Shares
4.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Sunshine Biopharma Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. In addition, it is engaged in the development and commercialization of science-based nutritional supplements. The company is focusing on the development of the licensed Adva-27a anticancer drug, a small molecule that has been shown to be exceptionally effective at destroying Multidrug Resistant Cancer Cells, including Pancreatic Cancer cells (Panc-1), Small-Cell Lung Cancer cells (H69AR), Breast Cancer cells (MCF-7/MDR) and Uterine Sarcoma cells (MES-SA/Dx5).

Sunshine Biopharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ: SBFM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sunshine Biopharma's (SBFM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sunshine Biopharma

Q

Current Stock Price for Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM)?

A

The stock price for Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ: SBFM) is $1.8101 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sunshine Biopharma.

Q

When is Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBFM) reporting earnings?

A

Sunshine Biopharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 22, 2022.

Q

Is Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sunshine Biopharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) operate in?

A

Sunshine Biopharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.