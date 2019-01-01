QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.24 - 0.57
Mkt Cap
8.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
8.7
EPS
0.02
Shares
18.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
hopTo Inc is a developer of application software that includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for multiple computer operating systems. The company's products are sold under the brand name GO-Global, which is sold to small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, independent software vendors (ISVs), and value-added resellers (VARs). Its GO-Global includes different product families that GO-Global for Windows, UNIX, and Client. Its geographical segments are the United States, Brazil, Japan, The Netherlands, and Other countries.

hopTo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy hopTo (HPTO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of hopTo (OTCPK: HPTO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are hopTo's (HPTO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for hopTo.

Q

What is the target price for hopTo (HPTO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for hopTo

Q

Current Stock Price for hopTo (HPTO)?

A

The stock price for hopTo (OTCPK: HPTO) is $0.435 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:36:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does hopTo (HPTO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for hopTo.

Q

When is hopTo (OTCPK:HPTO) reporting earnings?

A

hopTo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is hopTo (HPTO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for hopTo.

Q

What sector and industry does hopTo (HPTO) operate in?

A

hopTo is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.