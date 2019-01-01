hopTo Inc is a developer of application software that includes application virtualization and cloud computing software for multiple computer operating systems. The company's products are sold under the brand name GO-Global, which is sold to small to medium-sized companies, departments within large corporations, governmental and educational institutions, independent software vendors (ISVs), and value-added resellers (VARs). Its GO-Global includes different product families that GO-Global for Windows, UNIX, and Client. Its geographical segments are the United States, Brazil, Japan, The Netherlands, and Other countries.