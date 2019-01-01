QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/34.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.54
Mkt Cap
7.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
150M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Lucky Minerals Inc is engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring large-scale mineral systems in some districts. It owns an interest in the Fortuna Project in Ecuador that is a royalty-free exploration property and has the potential for the discovery of epithermal gold and copper, moly, gold porphyry type mineralization, as others found in the Andean Cordillera.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lucky Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lucky Minerals (LKMNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lucky Minerals (OTCPK: LKMNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lucky Minerals's (LKMNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lucky Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Lucky Minerals (LKMNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lucky Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Lucky Minerals (LKMNF)?

A

The stock price for Lucky Minerals (OTCPK: LKMNF) is $0.0515 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:22:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lucky Minerals (LKMNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lucky Minerals.

Q

When is Lucky Minerals (OTCPK:LKMNF) reporting earnings?

A

Lucky Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lucky Minerals (LKMNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lucky Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Lucky Minerals (LKMNF) operate in?

A

Lucky Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.