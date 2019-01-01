QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/15.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.1 - 3.17
Mkt Cap
61M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
50.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc is an airline operator for both narrow and widebody aircraft around the world, utilizing the efficiencies of an Airbus A320/321 fleet. The company operates wet lease and ACMI flights for airlines and charter operations for tour operators, professional and college teams, and other groups.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Global Crossing Airlines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Global Crossing Airlines (JETMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Crossing Airlines (OTCQB: JETMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Crossing Airlines's (JETMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Crossing Airlines.

Q

What is the target price for Global Crossing Airlines (JETMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Crossing Airlines

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Crossing Airlines (JETMF)?

A

The stock price for Global Crossing Airlines (OTCQB: JETMF) is $1.2079 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:37:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Crossing Airlines (JETMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Crossing Airlines.

Q

When is Global Crossing Airlines (OTCQB:JETMF) reporting earnings?

A

Global Crossing Airlines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Crossing Airlines (JETMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Crossing Airlines.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Crossing Airlines (JETMF) operate in?

A

Global Crossing Airlines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.