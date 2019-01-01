QQQ
Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd is an exploration stage company that is engaged in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Bogside Riverside Bogside, Claw Lake, North Contact, Cook Lake, Dionne, Perestroika, Princess Annie, North Contact, Riviere D'Alembert, and Salve Lake.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Golden Cariboo Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Golden Cariboo Resources (GCCFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golden Cariboo Resources (OTCPK: GCCFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Golden Cariboo Resources's (GCCFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Golden Cariboo Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Golden Cariboo Resources (GCCFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Golden Cariboo Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Golden Cariboo Resources (GCCFF)?

A

The stock price for Golden Cariboo Resources (OTCPK: GCCFF) is $0.0731 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:53:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golden Cariboo Resources (GCCFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golden Cariboo Resources.

Q

When is Golden Cariboo Resources (OTCPK:GCCFF) reporting earnings?

A

Golden Cariboo Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Golden Cariboo Resources (GCCFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golden Cariboo Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Golden Cariboo Resources (GCCFF) operate in?

A

Golden Cariboo Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.