There is no Press for this Ticker
Lift & Co Corp operates as a cannabis media and technology company. The company offers a platform through which it provides events, industry publications, medical cannabis products patient reviews, and information. Its generates revenue from the company's events marketing business.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Lift Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lift (LFCOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lift (OTCEM: LFCOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lift's (LFCOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lift.

Q

What is the target price for Lift (LFCOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Lift

Q

Current Stock Price for Lift (LFCOF)?

A

The stock price for Lift (OTCEM: LFCOF) is $0.004 last updated Fri Dec 17 2021 17:23:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lift (LFCOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lift.

Q

When is Lift (OTCEM:LFCOF) reporting earnings?

A

Lift does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Lift (LFCOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lift.

Q

What sector and industry does Lift (LFCOF) operate in?

A

Lift is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.