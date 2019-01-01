QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/30.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
22.1K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
20.1M
Outstanding
Roadman Investments Corp is a Canadian Venture Capital and Advisory Firm focused on investing growth capital in private and public companies in a broad range of sectors including fintech, education, natural resources, healthcare, and consumer retail services.

Roadman Inv Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Roadman Inv (RMANF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Roadman Inv (OTCPK: RMANF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Roadman Inv's (RMANF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Roadman Inv.

Q

What is the target price for Roadman Inv (RMANF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Roadman Inv

Q

Current Stock Price for Roadman Inv (RMANF)?

A

The stock price for Roadman Inv (OTCPK: RMANF) is $0.0011 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 19:28:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Roadman Inv (RMANF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Roadman Inv.

Q

When is Roadman Inv (OTCPK:RMANF) reporting earnings?

A

Roadman Inv does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Roadman Inv (RMANF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Roadman Inv.

Q

What sector and industry does Roadman Inv (RMANF) operate in?

A

Roadman Inv is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.