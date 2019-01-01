QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.52 - 0.53
Vol / Avg.
5.7K/43.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.37 - 0.68
Mkt Cap
78.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.52
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
149.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
White Gold Corp owns a district scale land package of over 420,000 hectares representing 40% of Yukon's prolific White Gold District. The company's gold resources include its flagship Golden Saddle and Arc deposits which contain indicated resources of 1,140,000 ounce at 2.28 g/t Au and inferred resources of 402,100 ounces at 1.39 g/t Au, and the VG deposit contains inferred resources of 267,600 at 1.62 g/t Au. Further, the company's exploration strategy continues to deliver significant discoveries and advance a pipeline of exciting early-stage projects.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

White Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy White Gold (WHGOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of White Gold (OTCQX: WHGOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are White Gold's (WHGOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for White Gold.

Q

What is the target price for White Gold (WHGOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for White Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for White Gold (WHGOF)?

A

The stock price for White Gold (OTCQX: WHGOF) is $0.5246 last updated Today at 3:14:37 PM.

Q

Does White Gold (WHGOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for White Gold.

Q

When is White Gold (OTCQX:WHGOF) reporting earnings?

A

White Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is White Gold (WHGOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for White Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does White Gold (WHGOF) operate in?

A

White Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.