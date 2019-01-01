White Gold Corp owns a district scale land package of over 420,000 hectares representing 40% of Yukon's prolific White Gold District. The company's gold resources include its flagship Golden Saddle and Arc deposits which contain indicated resources of 1,140,000 ounce at 2.28 g/t Au and inferred resources of 402,100 ounces at 1.39 g/t Au, and the VG deposit contains inferred resources of 267,600 at 1.62 g/t Au. Further, the company's exploration strategy continues to deliver significant discoveries and advance a pipeline of exciting early-stage projects.