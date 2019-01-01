QQQ
Strategic Acquisitions Inc is a shell company.

Strategic Acquisitions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Strategic Acquisitions (STQN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Strategic Acquisitions (OTCPK: STQN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Strategic Acquisitions's (STQN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Strategic Acquisitions.

Q

What is the target price for Strategic Acquisitions (STQN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Strategic Acquisitions

Q

Current Stock Price for Strategic Acquisitions (STQN)?

A

The stock price for Strategic Acquisitions (OTCPK: STQN) is $0.5126 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 14:35:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Strategic Acquisitions (STQN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Strategic Acquisitions.

Q

When is Strategic Acquisitions (OTCPK:STQN) reporting earnings?

A

Strategic Acquisitions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Strategic Acquisitions (STQN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Strategic Acquisitions.

Q

What sector and industry does Strategic Acquisitions (STQN) operate in?

A

Strategic Acquisitions is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.