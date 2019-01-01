QQQ
Bactech Environmental Corp is an environmental technology company based in Canada. It is engaged in applying the bioleaching technology to abatement and reclamation projects to remove the harmful elements including arsenic and sulphur from the environment.

Bactech Envirn Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bactech Envirn (BCCEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bactech Envirn (OTCPK: BCCEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bactech Envirn's (BCCEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bactech Envirn.

Q

What is the target price for Bactech Envirn (BCCEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bactech Envirn

Q

Current Stock Price for Bactech Envirn (BCCEF)?

A

The stock price for Bactech Envirn (OTCPK: BCCEF) is $0.105 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:19:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bactech Envirn (BCCEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bactech Envirn.

Q

When is Bactech Envirn (OTCPK:BCCEF) reporting earnings?

A

Bactech Envirn does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bactech Envirn (BCCEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bactech Envirn.

Q

What sector and industry does Bactech Envirn (BCCEF) operate in?

A

Bactech Envirn is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.