InCapta Inc is a media holding company which invests in radio, television, movie production, and television productions to be used in online cloud television and radio. The company is engaged in pre-production of two full-length movies; developing half-hour television shows and producing radio talk shows on Leading Edge Radio Network. It derives revenue from media consulting, online television clients, monthly fees for online cloud television networks, websites, and membership fees with clients. In addition, the company also owns a nationwide wholesale grocery operation with clients in 48 states and is developing an online movie channel.