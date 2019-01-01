QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
InCapta Inc is a media holding company which invests in radio, television, movie production, and television productions to be used in online cloud television and radio. The company is engaged in pre-production of two full-length movies; developing half-hour television shows and producing radio talk shows on Leading Edge Radio Network. It derives revenue from media consulting, online television clients, monthly fees for online cloud television networks, websites, and membership fees with clients. In addition, the company also owns a nationwide wholesale grocery operation with clients in 48 states and is developing an online movie channel.

InCapta Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy InCapta (INCT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of InCapta (OTCPK: INCT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are InCapta's (INCT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for InCapta.

Q

What is the target price for InCapta (INCT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for InCapta

Q

Current Stock Price for InCapta (INCT)?

A

The stock price for InCapta (OTCPK: INCT) is $0.0002 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:55:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does InCapta (INCT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for InCapta.

Q

When is InCapta (OTCPK:INCT) reporting earnings?

A

InCapta does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is InCapta (INCT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for InCapta.

Q

What sector and industry does InCapta (INCT) operate in?

A

InCapta is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.