Range
0.35 - 0.36
Vol / Avg.
10.2K/85.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.3 - 0.68
Mkt Cap
34.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.36
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
97.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd is engaged in the exploration of uranium, nickel, and diamond properties. Its project portfolio includes West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, Athabasca Diamond, Waterbury, Moon, Collins Bay Extension, Mouse Mountain Cu-Au, Patterson, McTavish, Key Lake, Thompson Nickel Belt, Kasmere, and Ruttan area Cu-Zn Project.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CanAlaska Uranium Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CanAlaska Uranium (CVVUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CanAlaska Uranium (OTCQB: CVVUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CanAlaska Uranium's (CVVUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CanAlaska Uranium.

Q

What is the target price for CanAlaska Uranium (CVVUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CanAlaska Uranium

Q

Current Stock Price for CanAlaska Uranium (CVVUF)?

A

The stock price for CanAlaska Uranium (OTCQB: CVVUF) is $0.35125 last updated Today at 4:22:42 PM.

Q

Does CanAlaska Uranium (CVVUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CanAlaska Uranium.

Q

When is CanAlaska Uranium (OTCQB:CVVUF) reporting earnings?

A

CanAlaska Uranium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CanAlaska Uranium (CVVUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CanAlaska Uranium.

Q

What sector and industry does CanAlaska Uranium (CVVUF) operate in?

A

CanAlaska Uranium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.