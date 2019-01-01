QQQ
Range
12.6 - 14.02
Vol / Avg.
10.8K/17.5K
Div / Yield
0.29/2.23%
52 Wk
6.01 - 14.15
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
56.36
Open
14.02
P/E
29.88
EPS
0.19
Shares
238.8M
Outstanding
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd is the owner of subsurface mineral rights on a variety of royalty properties in western Canada. The company encourages third parties to develop these properties, while also seeking additional petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. Once PrairieSky has given a third party the right to explore, develop, or produce on its properties, the company collects royalty revenue from the development of petroleum and natural gas. Property arrangements can be contracted as lease issuances, farmouts, drilling commitments, or seismic option agreements.

PrairieSky Royalty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCPK: PREKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PrairieSky Royalty's (PREKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PrairieSky Royalty.

Q

What is the target price for PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PrairieSky Royalty

Q

Current Stock Price for PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF)?

A

The stock price for PrairieSky Royalty (OTCPK: PREKF) is $12.7734 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:43:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is PrairieSky Royalty (OTCPK:PREKF) reporting earnings?

A

PrairieSky Royalty does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PrairieSky Royalty.

Q

What sector and industry does PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF) operate in?

A

PrairieSky Royalty is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.