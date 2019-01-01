QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 1.5
Mkt Cap
70.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
70.2M
Outstanding
Sipup Corp is engaged in producing, packing, and selling flavored yogurts.

Sipup Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sipup (SPUP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sipup (OTCPK: SPUP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sipup's (SPUP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sipup.

Q

What is the target price for Sipup (SPUP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sipup

Q

Current Stock Price for Sipup (SPUP)?

A

The stock price for Sipup (OTCPK: SPUP) is $1 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sipup (SPUP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sipup.

Q

When is Sipup (OTCPK:SPUP) reporting earnings?

A

Sipup does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sipup (SPUP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sipup.

Q

What sector and industry does Sipup (SPUP) operate in?

A

Sipup is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.