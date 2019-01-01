QQQ
Range
2.54 - 2.58
Vol / Avg.
136.6K/83.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.69 - 3.08
Mkt Cap
394.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.56
P/E
2.66
EPS
1.14
Shares
153.8M
Outstanding
Crew Energy Inc. is an oil and gas exploration and production company that acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas. The company operates in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's core operating areas are in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Alberta. The majority of petroleum and natural gas sales are conducted in Canada.

Crew Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Crew Energy (CWEGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Crew Energy (OTCQB: CWEGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Crew Energy's (CWEGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Crew Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Crew Energy (CWEGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Crew Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Crew Energy (CWEGF)?

A

The stock price for Crew Energy (OTCQB: CWEGF) is $2.565 last updated Today at 4:25:14 PM.

Q

Does Crew Energy (CWEGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Crew Energy.

Q

When is Crew Energy (OTCQB:CWEGF) reporting earnings?

A

Crew Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Crew Energy (CWEGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Crew Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Crew Energy (CWEGF) operate in?

A

Crew Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.