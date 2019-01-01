QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Family Room Entertainment Corp is a media company that engages in media entertainment motion picture film, TV, cable, internet, social media, streaming internet and other areas such as film/ TV/ video restoration, among others. It develops, produces, co-produces and performs production related consulting and full distribution services for the media entertainment motion picture industry through wholly-owned subsidiaries. The company generates revenues from the film, TV, other distribution and media consultancy and marketing fees.

Family Room Enter Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Family Room Enter (FMYR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Family Room Enter (OTCPK: FMYR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Family Room Enter's (FMYR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Family Room Enter.

Q

What is the target price for Family Room Enter (FMYR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Family Room Enter

Q

Current Stock Price for Family Room Enter (FMYR)?

A

The stock price for Family Room Enter (OTCPK: FMYR) is $0.111 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 15:00:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Family Room Enter (FMYR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Family Room Enter.

Q

When is Family Room Enter (OTCPK:FMYR) reporting earnings?

A

Family Room Enter does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Family Room Enter (FMYR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Family Room Enter.

Q

What sector and industry does Family Room Enter (FMYR) operate in?

A

Family Room Enter is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.