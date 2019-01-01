QQQ
Range
0.04 - 0.05
Vol / Avg.
58K/59.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
3.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.04
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
78.5M
Outstanding
Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of its mineral property assets located in the State of Nevada, the United States of America. Some of its projects include Kinsley Mountain, Love Lock cobalt mine, Coronado VMS Project, and Water Rights.

Analyst Ratings

Nevada Sunrise Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nevada Sunrise Gold (NVSGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nevada Sunrise Gold (OTCPK: NVSGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nevada Sunrise Gold's (NVSGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nevada Sunrise Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Nevada Sunrise Gold (NVSGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nevada Sunrise Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Nevada Sunrise Gold (NVSGF)?

A

The stock price for Nevada Sunrise Gold (OTCPK: NVSGF) is $0.0488 last updated Today at 8:17:42 PM.

Q

Does Nevada Sunrise Gold (NVSGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nevada Sunrise Gold.

Q

When is Nevada Sunrise Gold (OTCPK:NVSGF) reporting earnings?

A

Nevada Sunrise Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nevada Sunrise Gold (NVSGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nevada Sunrise Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Nevada Sunrise Gold (NVSGF) operate in?

A

Nevada Sunrise Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.