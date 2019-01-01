QQQ
Range
0.41 - 0.43
Vol / Avg.
40.5K/27.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.23 - 0.78
Mkt Cap
34.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.41
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
80.6M
Outstanding
Galantas Gold Corp is involved in mining and exploration activities. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, County Tyrone, Northern Ireland.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Galantas Gold Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Galantas Gold (GALKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Galantas Gold (OTCQX: GALKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Galantas Gold's (GALKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Galantas Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Galantas Gold (GALKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Galantas Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Galantas Gold (GALKF)?

A

The stock price for Galantas Gold (OTCQX: GALKF) is $0.425 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:34:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Galantas Gold (GALKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Galantas Gold.

Q

When is Galantas Gold (OTCQX:GALKF) reporting earnings?

A

Galantas Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Galantas Gold (GALKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Galantas Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Galantas Gold (GALKF) operate in?

A

Galantas Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.