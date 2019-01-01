QQQ
Range
0.01 - 0.01
Vol / Avg.
5.4M/2.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
1.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.01
P/E
-
EPS
-0.14
Shares
152.9M
Outstanding
GEX Management Inc is engaged in the business of providing business management and human resources solutions for small to midsize businesses. It also provides both long and short-term staffing solutions services, including interview vetting, background checks, drug screening, employee onboarding, payroll processing, and more. The firm earns revenue from Staffing Services and Professional Services.

GEX Management Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy GEX Management (GXXM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GEX Management (OTCPK: GXXM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GEX Management's (GXXM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GEX Management.

Q

What is the target price for GEX Management (GXXM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GEX Management

Q

Current Stock Price for GEX Management (GXXM)?

A

The stock price for GEX Management (OTCPK: GXXM) is $0.010885 last updated Fri Feb 25 2022 20:59:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GEX Management (GXXM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GEX Management.

Q

When is GEX Management (OTCPK:GXXM) reporting earnings?

A

GEX Management does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GEX Management (GXXM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GEX Management.

Q

What sector and industry does GEX Management (GXXM) operate in?

A

GEX Management is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.