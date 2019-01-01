QQQ
Aleafia Health Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis health and wellness company which owns three cannabis product and cultivation facilities where it produces a diverse portfolio of commercially high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules and sprays. The company operates national network of medical cannabis clinics and has seen over 60,000 patients to date.

Aleafia Health Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aleafia Health (ALEAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aleafia Health (OTCQX: ALEAF) through any online brokerage.



Q

Who are Aleafia Health's (ALEAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aleafia Health.

Q

What is the target price for Aleafia Health (ALEAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aleafia Health

Q

Current Stock Price for Aleafia Health (ALEAF)?

A

The stock price for Aleafia Health (OTCQX: ALEAF) is $0.0894 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aleafia Health (ALEAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aleafia Health.

Q

When is Aleafia Health (OTCQX:ALEAF) reporting earnings?

A

Aleafia Health does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aleafia Health (ALEAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aleafia Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Aleafia Health (ALEAF) operate in?

A

Aleafia Health is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.