TPT Global Tech Inc is engaged in the business of distribution of cell phones and telecommunications equipment. The company's operating segment includes TPT SpeedConnect; Blue Collar and Corporate and other. It generates maximum revenue from the TPT SpeedConnect segment. The company offers offer Software as a Service (SaaS), Technology Platform as a Service (PAAS), Cloud-based Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and carrier-grade performance and support for businesses over private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network in the United States. It also operates as a Master distributor for Nationwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Independent Sales Organization (ISO).