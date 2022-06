Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 126 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights From Today's 52-Week Lows:

Amazon.com AMZN was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

On Thursday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

Medtronic MDT stock set a new 52-week low of $94.31 on Thursday, moving down 1.32%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $16.04 and moving down 2.97%. CBRE Group CBRE stock hit a yearly low of $76.20. The stock was down 1.86% for the day.

stock hit $27.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.36%. Boston Properties BXP shares set a new 52-week low of $101.29. The stock traded down 1.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $26.98 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.66%. WPP WPP stock drifted down 4.42% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $54.33.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $24.27 and moving down 1.42%. Medical Properties Trust MPW stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.55. The stock was down 1.66% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $68.10. The stock was down 11.55% on the session. Apartment Income REIT AIRC stock set a new 52-week low of $42.24 on Thursday, moving down 0.19%.

shares fell to $32.02 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.53%. Bausch & Lomb BLCO shares fell to $14.27 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.09%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $105.68 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.39%. Aurora Innovation AUR shares moved down 15.59% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.58, drifting down 15.59%.

stock hit a yearly low of $28.96. The stock was down 3.61% for the day. Carvana CVNA shares fell to $23.10 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.63%.

stock hit a yearly low of $10.91. The stock was down 2.82% for the day. Tilray TLRY stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.72. The stock was down 3.88% on the session.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.54 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.9%. Newmark Group NMRK stock drifted down 1.98% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.86.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.40 this morning. The stock was down 26.03% on the session. Piedmont Office Realty PDM shares set a new 52-week low of $13.94. The stock traded down 0.85%.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.91 this morning. The stock was down 4.84% on the session. Azul AZUL stock set a new 52-week low of $10.28 on Thursday, moving down 3.02%.

stock drifted down 2.44% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $20.12. Cimpress CMPR shares fell to $40.99 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.65%.

shares fell to $4.53 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.42%. Dole DOLE stock hit $9.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.3%.

shares moved down 8.21% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.78, drifting down 8.21%. Vacasa VCSA stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.33 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.9%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.52 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 7.04%. Clear Channel Outdoor CCO stock hit a yearly low of $1.41. The stock was down 1.71% for the day.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.15. Shares traded down 2.89%. Invitae NVTA shares were down 7.07% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.73.

shares moved up 0.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.91, drifting up 0.3%. ESS Tech GWH stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.54. The stock was down 5.82% on the session.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.43 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.82%. Franklin Street Props FSP shares fell to $4.29 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.82%.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.33 on Thursday. The stock was down 7.1% for the day. Vital Farms VITL stock set a new 52-week low of $8.82 on Thursday, moving up 1.7%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.81. The stock traded down 3.06%. Hut 8 Mining HUT stock hit $2.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.28%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.24 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.49%. Velo3D VLD stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.87. Shares traded down 8.26%.

shares moved down 7.88% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.62, drifting down 7.88%. GCM Grosvenor GCMG shares moved down 0.51% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.62, drifting down 0.51%.

shares moved down 9.47% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.35, drifting down 9.47%. CURO Group Holdings CURO stock set a new 52-week low of $7.50 on Thursday, moving down 1.57%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.46. The stock traded up 1.01%. SeaSpine Holdings SPNE shares set a new yearly low of $7.43 this morning. The stock was down 3.62% on the session.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.00. Shares traded down 3.95%. TeraWulf WULF stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.48. Shares traded down 6.9%.

shares moved down 6.67% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.51, drifting down 6.67%. Real Brokerage REAX shares were down 2.17% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.35.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.66. Shares traded down 3.74%. Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $5.27. Shares traded down 5.13%.

stock hit $7.45 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.78%. OraSure Technologies OSUR shares fell to $2.89 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.82%.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.79. The stock was down 1.86% on the session. Boxed BOXD shares were down 8.25% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.67.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.63. The stock was down 9.0% on the session. Hurco Companies HURC shares moved down 1.35% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $25.43, drifting down 1.35%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.94. Shares traded down 3.65%. Fusion Pharmaceuticals FUSN shares set a new 52-week low of $3.41. The stock traded down 3.42%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.39. Shares traded down 5.59%. Tactile Systems Tech TCMD stock hit $7.32 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 7.23%.

stock hit $3.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.42%. John Hancock Inc Secs JHS shares fell to $11.77 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.66%.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.05 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.5% for the day. Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.65 on Thursday morning, moving down 7.14%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $9.92. Shares traded down 0.2%. Blue Apron Hldgs APRN stock hit a yearly low of $2.61. The stock was down 5.69% for the day.

shares moved down 6.2% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.17, drifting down 6.2%. Phoenix Motor PEV shares hit a yearly low of $3.64. The stock was down 8.13% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.80. The stock was down 4.11% on the session. Sharps Compliance SMED shares set a new yearly low of $3.59 this morning. The stock was down 3.4% on the session.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.62%. IMV IMV stock drifted down 0.98% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.84.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $6.32. Shares traded down 0.31%. Sonendo SONX stock set a new 52-week low of $2.26 on Thursday, moving down 4.51%.

shares fell to $1.15 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.72%. Gulf Island Fabrication GIFI stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.26 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $0.87 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.98%. Cognition Therapeutics CGTX stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.12 and moving down 1.82%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.92. The stock traded down 10.98%. Tuesday Morning TUEM shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.43 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.64%.

shares were up 6.32% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.29. Helbiz HLBZ shares made a new 52-week low of $0.83 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.18% for the day.

stock hit $0.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 6.13%. Pennsylvania REIT PEI stock hit $0.30 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.47%.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.56. The stock was up 1.66% for the day. Neptune Wellness Solns NEPT stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.12. The stock was down 9.78% on the session.

shares fell to $2.09 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.87%. Advanced Human Imaging AHI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.65. Shares traded down 7.1%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.33 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.39%. MIND Technology MIND stock set a new 52-week low of $0.85 on Thursday, moving down 1.89%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.37. The stock traded down 4.92%. Dermata Therapeutics DRMA stock set a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Thursday, moving down 10.09%.

stock drifted down 1.82% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.45. ThermoGenesis Holdings THMO shares were down 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.30.

