Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 12, 2022

Upgrades For CME Group Inc CME , Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, CME Group showed an EPS of $1.97, compared to $1.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $256.94 and a 52-week-low of $168.49. At the end of the last trading period, CME Group closed at $169.95.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Norwegian Cruise Line had an EPS of $1.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.93. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.90 and a 52-week-low of $10.31. At the end of the last trading period, Norwegian Cruise Line closed at $11.63.

was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Norwegian Cruise Line had an EPS of $1.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.93. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.90 and a 52-week-low of $10.31. At the end of the last trading period, Norwegian Cruise Line closed at $11.63. Wedbush upgraded the previous rating for DocuSign Inc DOCU from Underperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, DocuSign showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DocuSign shows a 52-week-high of $157.37 and a 52-week-low of $44.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.54.

from Underperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, DocuSign showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DocuSign shows a 52-week-high of $157.37 and a 52-week-low of $44.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.54. According to Gordon Haskett, the prior rating for Lyft Inc LYFT was changed from Hold to Buy. Lyft earned $0.13 in the second quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lyft shows a 52-week-high of $46.64 and a 52-week-low of $10.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.27.

was changed from Hold to Buy. Lyft earned $0.13 in the second quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lyft shows a 52-week-high of $46.64 and a 52-week-low of $10.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.27. According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Fortive Corp FTV was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Fortive showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $76.53 and a 52-week-low of $52.47. Fortive closed at $59.10 at the end of the last trading period.

was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Fortive showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $76.53 and a 52-week-low of $52.47. Fortive closed at $59.10 at the end of the last trading period. For NOV Inc NOV , Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. NOV earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.06 and a 52-week-low of $13.62. At the end of the last trading period, NOV closed at $17.89. See all analyst ratings upgrades. Downgrades According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Cinemark Holdings Inc CNK was changed from Outperform to Underperform. In the second quarter, Cinemark Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $1.19 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cinemark Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $19.76 and a 52-week-low of $10.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.41.

was changed from Outperform to Underperform. In the second quarter, Cinemark Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $1.19 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cinemark Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $19.76 and a 52-week-low of $10.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.41. Mizuho downgraded the previous rating for ForgeRock Inc FORG from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, ForgeRock had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The current stock performance of ForgeRock shows a 52-week-high of $27.61 and a 52-week-low of $11.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.52.

from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, ForgeRock had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The current stock performance of ForgeRock shows a 52-week-high of $27.61 and a 52-week-low of $11.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.52. Atlantic Equities downgraded the previous rating for Fiserv Inc FISV from Overweight to Neutral. Fiserv earned $1.56 in the second quarter, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $110.99 and a 52-week-low of $87.03. At the end of the last trading period, Fiserv closed at $95.45.

from Overweight to Neutral. Fiserv earned $1.56 in the second quarter, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $110.99 and a 52-week-low of $87.03. At the end of the last trading period, Fiserv closed at $95.45. For Stanley Black & Decker Inc SWK , Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Stanley Black & Decker showed an EPS of $1.77, compared to $3.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $196.52 and a 52-week-low of $75.13. At the end of the last trading period, Stanley Black & Decker closed at $76.65.

, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Stanley Black & Decker showed an EPS of $1.77, compared to $3.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $196.52 and a 52-week-low of $75.13. At the end of the last trading period, Stanley Black & Decker closed at $76.65. For Playtika Holding Corp PLTK , BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Playtika Holding showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.45 and a 52-week-low of $9.30. Playtika Holding closed at $9.91 at the end of the last trading period.

, BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Playtika Holding showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.45 and a 52-week-low of $9.30. Playtika Holding closed at $9.91 at the end of the last trading period. According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD was changed from Buy to Neutral. Pioneer Natural Resources earned $9.36 in the second quarter, compared to $2.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $288.46 and a 52-week-low of $179.80. At the end of the last trading period, Pioneer Natural Resources closed at $246.13.

was changed from Buy to Neutral. Pioneer Natural Resources earned $9.36 in the second quarter, compared to $2.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $288.46 and a 52-week-low of $179.80. At the end of the last trading period, Pioneer Natural Resources closed at $246.13. According to BTIG, the prior rating for Skillz Inc SKLZ was changed from Neutral to Sell. Skillz earned $0.15 in the second quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.78 and a 52-week-low of $0.90. Skillz closed at $0.94 at the end of the last trading period.

was changed from Neutral to Sell. Skillz earned $0.15 in the second quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.78 and a 52-week-low of $0.90. Skillz closed at $0.94 at the end of the last trading period. For The Cooper Companies Inc COO , Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Cooper Companies showed an EPS of $3.19, compared to $3.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $430.67 and a 52-week-low of $254.28. At the end of the last trading period, Cooper Companies closed at $256.32. See all analyst ratings downgrades. Initiations With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Penumbra Inc PEN . The price target seems to have been set at $230.00 for Penumbra. Penumbra earned $0.01 in the second quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $287.53 and a 52-week-low of $114.86. At the end of the last trading period, Penumbra closed at $179.88.

. The price target seems to have been set at $230.00 for Penumbra. Penumbra earned $0.01 in the second quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $287.53 and a 52-week-low of $114.86. At the end of the last trading period, Penumbra closed at $179.88. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on argenx SE ARGX with a Perform rating. For the second quarter, argenx had an EPS of $3.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.98. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $403.77 and a 52-week-low of $249.50. argenx closed at $344.57 at the end of the last trading period.

with a Perform rating. For the second quarter, argenx had an EPS of $3.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.98. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $403.77 and a 52-week-low of $249.50. argenx closed at $344.57 at the end of the last trading period. With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on SI-BONE Inc SIBN . The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for SI-BONE. In the second quarter, SI-BONE showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.71 and a 52-week-low of $11.89. SI-BONE closed at $16.51 at the end of the last trading period.

. The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for SI-BONE. In the second quarter, SI-BONE showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.71 and a 52-week-low of $11.89. SI-BONE closed at $16.51 at the end of the last trading period. Jefferies initiated coverage on NuVasive Inc NUVA with a Hold rating. The price target for NuVasive is set to $45.00. NuVasive earned $0.47 in the second quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.47 and a 52-week-low of $39.57. NuVasive closed at $40.96 at the end of the last trading period.

with a Hold rating. The price target for NuVasive is set to $45.00. NuVasive earned $0.47 in the second quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.47 and a 52-week-low of $39.57. NuVasive closed at $40.96 at the end of the last trading period. Jefferies initiated coverage on Axonics Inc AXNX with a Hold rating. The price target for Axonics is set to $75.00. For the second quarter, Axonics had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.92 and a 52-week-low of $38.41. At the end of the last trading period, Axonics closed at $69.66.

with a Hold rating. The price target for Axonics is set to $75.00. For the second quarter, Axonics had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.92 and a 52-week-low of $38.41. At the end of the last trading period, Axonics closed at $69.66. With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories ABT . The price target seems to have been set at $110.00 for Abbott Laboratories. For the second quarter, Abbott Laboratories had an EPS of $1.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $139.83 and a 52-week-low of $96.67. At the end of the last trading period, Abbott Laboratories closed at $101.75.

. The price target seems to have been set at $110.00 for Abbott Laboratories. For the second quarter, Abbott Laboratories had an EPS of $1.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $139.83 and a 52-week-low of $96.67. At the end of the last trading period, Abbott Laboratories closed at $101.75. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on DraftKings Inc DKNG with a Neutral rating. The price target for DraftKings is set to $19.00. DraftKings earned $0.50 in the second quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DraftKings shows a 52-week-high of $28.55 and a 52-week-low of $9.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.68.

with a Neutral rating. The price target for DraftKings is set to $19.00. DraftKings earned $0.50 in the second quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DraftKings shows a 52-week-high of $28.55 and a 52-week-low of $9.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.68. With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Enovis Corp ENOV . The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for Enovis. In the second quarter, Enovis showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $1.68 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $72.13 and a 52-week-low of $44.31. Enovis closed at $44.83 at the end of the last trading period.

. The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for Enovis. In the second quarter, Enovis showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $1.68 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $72.13 and a 52-week-low of $44.31. Enovis closed at $44.83 at the end of the last trading period. With a Neutral rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies Ltd PGY . The price target seems to have been set at $2.00 for Pagaya Technologies. For the second quarter, Pagaya Technologies had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of Pagaya Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $34.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.43.

. The price target seems to have been set at $2.00 for Pagaya Technologies. For the second quarter, Pagaya Technologies had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of Pagaya Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $34.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.43. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nasdaq Inc NDAQ with a Neutral rating. The price target for Nasdaq is set to $62.00. For the second quarter, Nasdaq had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.29 and a 52-week-low of $46.77. Nasdaq closed at $58.10 at the end of the last trading period.

with a Neutral rating. The price target for Nasdaq is set to $62.00. For the second quarter, Nasdaq had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.29 and a 52-week-low of $46.77. Nasdaq closed at $58.10 at the end of the last trading period. With a Neutral rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE . The price target seems to have been set at $102.00 for Intercontinental Exchange. Intercontinental Exchange earned $1.32 in the second quarter, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Intercontinental Exchange shows a 52-week-high of $137.40 and a 52-week-low of $89.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $90.79.

. The price target seems to have been set at $102.00 for Intercontinental Exchange. Intercontinental Exchange earned $1.32 in the second quarter, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Intercontinental Exchange shows a 52-week-high of $137.40 and a 52-week-low of $89.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $90.79. With an Underperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Boeing Co BA . The price target seems to have been set at $98.00 for Boeing. Boeing earned $0.37 in the second quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Boeing shows a 52-week-high of $229.67 and a 52-week-low of $113.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $131.57.

. The price target seems to have been set at $98.00 for Boeing. Boeing earned $0.37 in the second quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Boeing shows a 52-week-high of $229.67 and a 52-week-low of $113.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $131.57. Credit Suisse initiated coverage on BlackSky Technology Inc BKSY with an Outperform rating. The price target for BlackSky Technology is set to $3.00. For the second quarter, BlackSky Technology had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The current stock performance of BlackSky Technology shows a 52-week-high of $5.01 and a 52-week-low of $1.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.49.

with an Outperform rating. The price target for BlackSky Technology is set to $3.00. For the second quarter, BlackSky Technology had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The current stock performance of BlackSky Technology shows a 52-week-high of $5.01 and a 52-week-low of $1.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.49. Credit Suisse initiated coverage on General Dynamics Corp GD with a Neutral rating. The price target for General Dynamics is set to $238.00. General Dynamics earned $2.75 in the second quarter, compared to $2.61 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of General Dynamics shows a 52-week-high of $254.99 and a 52-week-low of $200.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $227.74.

with a Neutral rating. The price target for General Dynamics is set to $238.00. General Dynamics earned $2.75 in the second quarter, compared to $2.61 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of General Dynamics shows a 52-week-high of $254.99 and a 52-week-low of $200.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $227.74. With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Heico Corp HEI . The price target seems to have been set at $185.00 for Heico. In the third quarter, Heico showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Heico shows a 52-week-high of $165.61 and a 52-week-low of $126.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $146.05.

. The price target seems to have been set at $185.00 for Heico. In the third quarter, Heico showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Heico shows a 52-week-high of $165.61 and a 52-week-low of $126.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $146.05. With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc HII . The price target seems to have been set at $245.00 for Huntington Ingalls Indus. Huntington Ingalls Indus earned $4.44 in the second quarter, compared to $3.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $243.46 and a 52-week-low of $177.20. At the end of the last trading period, Huntington Ingalls Indus closed at $234.70.

. The price target seems to have been set at $245.00 for Huntington Ingalls Indus. Huntington Ingalls Indus earned $4.44 in the second quarter, compared to $3.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $243.46 and a 52-week-low of $177.20. At the end of the last trading period, Huntington Ingalls Indus closed at $234.70. Credit Suisse initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX with an Outperform rating. The price target for L3Harris Technologies is set to $267.00. L3Harris Technologies earned $3.23 in the second quarter, compared to $3.26 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $279.71 and a 52-week-low of $206.04. L3Harris Technologies closed at $231.50 at the end of the last trading period.

with an Outperform rating. The price target for L3Harris Technologies is set to $267.00. L3Harris Technologies earned $3.23 in the second quarter, compared to $3.26 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $279.71 and a 52-week-low of $206.04. L3Harris Technologies closed at $231.50 at the end of the last trading period. Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin Corp LMT with an Underperform rating. The price target for Lockheed Martin is set to $375.00. Lockheed Martin earned $6.32 in the second quarter, compared to $6.52 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $479.99 and a 52-week-low of $353.03. At the end of the last trading period, Lockheed Martin closed at $411.06.

with an Underperform rating. The price target for Lockheed Martin is set to $375.00. Lockheed Martin earned $6.32 in the second quarter, compared to $6.52 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $479.99 and a 52-week-low of $353.03. At the end of the last trading period, Lockheed Martin closed at $411.06. With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX . The price target seems to have been set at $85.00 for Raytheon Technologies. Raytheon Technologies earned $1.16 in the second quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Raytheon Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $106.02 and a 52-week-low of $80.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $84.59.

. The price target seems to have been set at $85.00 for Raytheon Technologies. Raytheon Technologies earned $1.16 in the second quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Raytheon Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $106.02 and a 52-week-low of $80.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $84.59. Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Mynaric AG MYNA with an Outperform rating. The price target for Mynaric is set to $10.00. The current stock performance of Mynaric shows a 52-week-high of $13.81 and a 52-week-low of $3.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.40.

with an Outperform rating. The price target for Mynaric is set to $10.00. The current stock performance of Mynaric shows a 52-week-high of $13.81 and a 52-week-low of $3.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.40. With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman Corp NOC . The price target seems to have been set at $560.00 for Northrop Grumman. For the second quarter, Northrop Grumman had an EPS of $6.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.42. The current stock performance of Northrop Grumman shows a 52-week-high of $515.49 and a 52-week-low of $364.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $507.31.

. The price target seems to have been set at $560.00 for Northrop Grumman. For the second quarter, Northrop Grumman had an EPS of $6.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.42. The current stock performance of Northrop Grumman shows a 52-week-high of $515.49 and a 52-week-low of $364.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $507.31. With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Conmed Corp CNMD . The price target seems to have been set at $85.00 for Conmed. For the second quarter, Conmed had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. The current stock performance of Conmed shows a 52-week-high of $155.51 and a 52-week-low of $74.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $77.32.

. The price target seems to have been set at $85.00 for Conmed. For the second quarter, Conmed had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. The current stock performance of Conmed shows a 52-week-high of $155.51 and a 52-week-low of $74.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $77.32. Jefferies initiated coverage on Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp IART with a Hold rating. The price target for Integra Lifesciences is set to $48.00. For the second quarter, Integra Lifesciences had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The current stock performance of Integra Lifesciences shows a 52-week-high of $69.90 and a 52-week-low of $41.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.86.

with a Hold rating. The price target for Integra Lifesciences is set to $48.00. For the second quarter, Integra Lifesciences had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The current stock performance of Integra Lifesciences shows a 52-week-high of $69.90 and a 52-week-low of $41.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.86. With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Tradeweb Markets Inc TW . The price target seems to have been set at $67.00 for Tradeweb Markets. Tradeweb Markets earned $0.47 in the second quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tradeweb Markets shows a 52-week-high of $100.25 and a 52-week-low of $51.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.21.

. The price target seems to have been set at $67.00 for Tradeweb Markets. Tradeweb Markets earned $0.47 in the second quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tradeweb Markets shows a 52-week-high of $100.25 and a 52-week-low of $51.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.21. Citigroup initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group Inc IBKR with a Buy rating. The price target for Interactive Brokers Gr is set to $85.00. Interactive Brokers Gr earned $0.84 in the second quarter, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Interactive Brokers Gr shows a 52-week-high of $80.96 and a 52-week-low of $52.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $68.03.

with a Buy rating. The price target for Interactive Brokers Gr is set to $85.00. Interactive Brokers Gr earned $0.84 in the second quarter, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Interactive Brokers Gr shows a 52-week-high of $80.96 and a 52-week-low of $52.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $68.03. Citigroup initiated coverage on MarketAxess Holdings Inc MKTX with a Buy rating. The price target for MarketAxess Holdings is set to $285.00. For the second quarter, MarketAxess Holdings had an EPS of $1.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.77. The current stock performance of MarketAxess Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $412.79 and a 52-week-low of $217.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $231.60.

with a Buy rating. The price target for MarketAxess Holdings is set to $285.00. For the second quarter, MarketAxess Holdings had an EPS of $1.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.77. The current stock performance of MarketAxess Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $412.79 and a 52-week-low of $217.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $231.60. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James Financial Inc RJF with a Neutral rating. The price target for Raymond James Financial is set to $117.00. In the third quarter, Raymond James Financial showed an EPS of $1.61, compared to $1.83 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Raymond James Financial shows a 52-week-high of $117.37 and a 52-week-low of $84.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $104.63.

with a Neutral rating. The price target for Raymond James Financial is set to $117.00. In the third quarter, Raymond James Financial showed an EPS of $1.61, compared to $1.83 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Raymond James Financial shows a 52-week-high of $117.37 and a 52-week-low of $84.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $104.63. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stifel Financial Corp SF with a Neutral rating. The price target for Stifel Financial is set to $60.00. Stifel Financial earned $1.40 in the second quarter, compared to $1.70 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.28 and a 52-week-low of $51.73. At the end of the last trading period, Stifel Financial closed at $52.72.

with a Neutral rating. The price target for Stifel Financial is set to $60.00. Stifel Financial earned $1.40 in the second quarter, compared to $1.70 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.28 and a 52-week-low of $51.73. At the end of the last trading period, Stifel Financial closed at $52.72. Citigroup initiated coverage on Charles Schwab Corp SCHW with a Neutral rating. The price target for Charles Schwab is set to $83.00. Charles Schwab earned $0.97 in the second quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Charles Schwab shows a 52-week-high of $96.24 and a 52-week-low of $59.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $71.71.

with a Neutral rating. The price target for Charles Schwab is set to $83.00. Charles Schwab earned $0.97 in the second quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Charles Schwab shows a 52-week-high of $96.24 and a 52-week-low of $59.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $71.71. With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Virtu Financial Inc VIRT . The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Virtu Financial. Virtu Financial earned $0.73 in the second quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Virtu Financial shows a 52-week-high of $38.63 and a 52-week-low of $20.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.31.

. The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Virtu Financial. Virtu Financial earned $0.73 in the second quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Virtu Financial shows a 52-week-high of $38.63 and a 52-week-low of $20.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.31. Jefferies initiated coverage on Masimo Corp MASI with a Buy rating. The price target for Masimo is set to $180.00. In the second quarter, Masimo showed an EPS of $1.35, compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $291.15 and a 52-week-low of $112.07. At the end of the last trading period, Masimo closed at $129.63.

with a Buy rating. The price target for Masimo is set to $180.00. In the second quarter, Masimo showed an EPS of $1.35, compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $291.15 and a 52-week-low of $112.07. At the end of the last trading period, Masimo closed at $129.63. Jefferies initiated coverage on Globus Medical Inc GMED with a Buy rating. The price target for Globus Medical is set to $75.00. For the second quarter, Globus Medical had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.78 and a 52-week-low of $52.60. At the end of the last trading period, Globus Medical closed at $59.59.

with a Buy rating. The price target for Globus Medical is set to $75.00. For the second quarter, Globus Medical had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.78 and a 52-week-low of $52.60. At the end of the last trading period, Globus Medical closed at $59.59. With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Stryker Corp SYK . The price target seems to have been set at $270.00 for Stryker. For the second quarter, Stryker had an EPS of $2.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.25. The current stock performance of Stryker shows a 52-week-high of $280.43 and a 52-week-low of $188.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $211.46.

. The price target seems to have been set at $270.00 for Stryker. For the second quarter, Stryker had an EPS of $2.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.25. The current stock performance of Stryker shows a 52-week-high of $280.43 and a 52-week-low of $188.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $211.46. With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences Corp EW . The price target seems to have been set at $110.00 for Edwards Lifesciences. For the second quarter, Edwards Lifesciences had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $131.10 and a 52-week-low of $80.90. At the end of the last trading period, Edwards Lifesciences closed at $82.15.

. The price target seems to have been set at $110.00 for Edwards Lifesciences. For the second quarter, Edwards Lifesciences had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $131.10 and a 52-week-low of $80.90. At the end of the last trading period, Edwards Lifesciences closed at $82.15. Jefferies initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc ZBH with an Underperform rating. The price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings is set to $95.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings earned $1.82 in the second quarter, compared to $1.90 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zimmer Biomet Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $135.05 and a 52-week-low of $100.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $108.32.

with an Underperform rating. The price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings is set to $95.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings earned $1.82 in the second quarter, compared to $1.90 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zimmer Biomet Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $135.05 and a 52-week-low of $100.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $108.32. Jefferies initiated coverage on Varex Imaging Corp VREX with a Hold rating. The price target for Varex Imaging is set to $24.00. In the third quarter, Varex Imaging showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Varex Imaging shows a 52-week-high of $32.41 and a 52-week-low of $18.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.08.

with a Hold rating. The price target for Varex Imaging is set to $24.00. In the third quarter, Varex Imaging showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Varex Imaging shows a 52-week-high of $32.41 and a 52-week-low of $18.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.08. With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care Inc TNDM . The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care earned $0.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $150.64 and a 52-week-low of $42.90. At the end of the last trading period, Tandem Diabetes Care closed at $50.91.

. The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care earned $0.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $150.64 and a 52-week-low of $42.90. At the end of the last trading period, Tandem Diabetes Care closed at $50.91. With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on ResMed Inc RMD . The price target seems to have been set at $245.00 for ResMed. For the fourth quarter, ResMed had an EPS of $1.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of $262.38 and a 52-week-low of $189.40. At the end of the last trading period, ResMed closed at $215.00.

. The price target seems to have been set at $245.00 for ResMed. For the fourth quarter, ResMed had an EPS of $1.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of $262.38 and a 52-week-low of $189.40. At the end of the last trading period, ResMed closed at $215.00. With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Insulet Corp PODD . The price target seems to have been set at $260.00 for Insulet. In the second quarter, Insulet showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Insulet shows a 52-week-high of $283.28 and a 52-week-low of $181.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $232.78.

. The price target seems to have been set at $260.00 for Insulet. In the second quarter, Insulet showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Insulet shows a 52-week-high of $283.28 and a 52-week-low of $181.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $232.78. Jefferies initiated coverage on InMode Ltd INMD with a Buy rating. The price target for InMode is set to $40.00. For the second quarter, InMode had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. The current stock performance of InMode shows a 52-week-high of $71.03 and a 52-week-low of $20.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.14.

with a Buy rating. The price target for InMode is set to $40.00. For the second quarter, InMode had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. The current stock performance of InMode shows a 52-week-high of $71.03 and a 52-week-low of $20.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.14. With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Inari Medical Inc NARI . The price target seems to have been set at $88.00 for Inari Medical. In the second quarter, Inari Medical showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Inari Medical shows a 52-week-high of $100.00 and a 52-week-low of $50.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $72.83.

. The price target seems to have been set at $88.00 for Inari Medical. In the second quarter, Inari Medical showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Inari Medical shows a 52-week-high of $100.00 and a 52-week-low of $50.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $72.83. With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Baxter International Inc BAX . The price target seems to have been set at $62.00 for Baxter Intl. Baxter Intl earned $0.87 in the second quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Baxter Intl shows a 52-week-high of $89.70 and a 52-week-low of $53.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.81.

. The price target seems to have been set at $62.00 for Baxter Intl. Baxter Intl earned $0.87 in the second quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Baxter Intl shows a 52-week-high of $89.70 and a 52-week-low of $53.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.81. Jefferies initiated coverage on Teleflex Inc TFX with a Hold rating. The price target for Teleflex is set to $210.00. For the second quarter, Teleflex had an EPS of $3.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.35. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $356.72 and a 52-week-low of $186.52. Teleflex closed at $191.03 at the end of the last trading period.

with a Hold rating. The price target for Teleflex is set to $210.00. For the second quarter, Teleflex had an EPS of $3.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.35. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $356.72 and a 52-week-low of $186.52. Teleflex closed at $191.03 at the end of the last trading period. Jefferies initiated coverage on Alphatec Holdings Inc ATEC with a Buy rating. The price target for Alphatec Holdings is set to $12.00. For the second quarter, Alphatec Holdings had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The current stock performance of Alphatec Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $13.65 and a 52-week-low of $5.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.72.

with a Buy rating. The price target for Alphatec Holdings is set to $12.00. For the second quarter, Alphatec Holdings had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The current stock performance of Alphatec Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $13.65 and a 52-week-low of $5.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.72. With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on DexCom Inc DXCM . The price target seems to have been set at $125.00 for DexCom. DexCom earned $0.17 in the second quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DexCom shows a 52-week-high of $539.06 and a 52-week-low of $67.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $99.68.

. The price target seems to have been set at $125.00 for DexCom. DexCom earned $0.17 in the second quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DexCom shows a 52-week-high of $539.06 and a 52-week-low of $67.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $99.68. Jefferies initiated coverage on Boston Scientific Corp BSX with a Buy rating. The price target for Boston Scientific is set to $50.00. Boston Scientific earned $0.44 in the second quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Boston Scientific shows a 52-week-high of $47.49 and a 52-week-low of $34.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.56.

with a Buy rating. The price target for Boston Scientific is set to $50.00. Boston Scientific earned $0.44 in the second quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Boston Scientific shows a 52-week-high of $47.49 and a 52-week-low of $34.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.56. With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG . The price target seems to have been set at $210.00 for Intuitive Surgical. Intuitive Surgical earned $1.14 in the second quarter, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Intuitive Surgical shows a 52-week-high of $362.00 and a 52-week-low of $183.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $185.90.

. The price target seems to have been set at $210.00 for Intuitive Surgical. Intuitive Surgical earned $1.14 in the second quarter, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Intuitive Surgical shows a 52-week-high of $362.00 and a 52-week-low of $183.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $185.90. With an Underperform rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Nevro Corp NVRO . The price target seems to have been set at $31.00 for Nevro. Nevro earned $0.71 in the second quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.69 and a 52-week-low of $34.70. At the end of the last trading period, Nevro closed at $37.34. See all analyst ratings initiations.

