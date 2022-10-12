Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 12, 2022

Upgrades
- For CME Group Inc CME, Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, CME Group showed an EPS of $1.97, compared to $1.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $256.94 and a 52-week-low of $168.49. At the end of the last trading period, CME Group closed at $169.95.
- According to UBS, the prior rating for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Norwegian Cruise Line had an EPS of $1.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.93. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.90 and a 52-week-low of $10.31. At the end of the last trading period, Norwegian Cruise Line closed at $11.63.
- Wedbush upgraded the previous rating for DocuSign Inc DOCU from Underperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, DocuSign showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DocuSign shows a 52-week-high of $157.37 and a 52-week-low of $44.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.54.
- According to Gordon Haskett, the prior rating for Lyft Inc LYFT was changed from Hold to Buy. Lyft earned $0.13 in the second quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lyft shows a 52-week-high of $46.64 and a 52-week-low of $10.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.27.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Fortive Corp FTV was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Fortive showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $76.53 and a 52-week-low of $52.47. Fortive closed at $59.10 at the end of the last trading period.
- For NOV Inc NOV, Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. NOV earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.06 and a 52-week-low of $13.62. At the end of the last trading period, NOV closed at $17.89.
Downgrades
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Cinemark Holdings Inc CNK was changed from Outperform to Underperform. In the second quarter, Cinemark Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $1.19 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cinemark Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $19.76 and a 52-week-low of $10.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.41.
- Mizuho downgraded the previous rating for ForgeRock Inc FORG from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, ForgeRock had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. The current stock performance of ForgeRock shows a 52-week-high of $27.61 and a 52-week-low of $11.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.52.
- Atlantic Equities downgraded the previous rating for Fiserv Inc FISV from Overweight to Neutral. Fiserv earned $1.56 in the second quarter, compared to $1.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $110.99 and a 52-week-low of $87.03. At the end of the last trading period, Fiserv closed at $95.45.
- For Stanley Black & Decker Inc SWK, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Stanley Black & Decker showed an EPS of $1.77, compared to $3.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $196.52 and a 52-week-low of $75.13. At the end of the last trading period, Stanley Black & Decker closed at $76.65.
- For Playtika Holding Corp PLTK, BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Playtika Holding showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.45 and a 52-week-low of $9.30. Playtika Holding closed at $9.91 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Pioneer Natural Resources Co PXD was changed from Buy to Neutral. Pioneer Natural Resources earned $9.36 in the second quarter, compared to $2.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $288.46 and a 52-week-low of $179.80. At the end of the last trading period, Pioneer Natural Resources closed at $246.13.
- According to BTIG, the prior rating for Skillz Inc SKLZ was changed from Neutral to Sell. Skillz earned $0.15 in the second quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.78 and a 52-week-low of $0.90. Skillz closed at $0.94 at the end of the last trading period.
- For The Cooper Companies Inc COO, Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Cooper Companies showed an EPS of $3.19, compared to $3.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $430.67 and a 52-week-low of $254.28. At the end of the last trading period, Cooper Companies closed at $256.32.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Penumbra Inc PEN. The price target seems to have been set at $230.00 for Penumbra. Penumbra earned $0.01 in the second quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $287.53 and a 52-week-low of $114.86. At the end of the last trading period, Penumbra closed at $179.88.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on argenx SE ARGX with a Perform rating. For the second quarter, argenx had an EPS of $3.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.98. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $403.77 and a 52-week-low of $249.50. argenx closed at $344.57 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on SI-BONE Inc SIBN. The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for SI-BONE. In the second quarter, SI-BONE showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.71 and a 52-week-low of $11.89. SI-BONE closed at $16.51 at the end of the last trading period.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on NuVasive Inc NUVA with a Hold rating. The price target for NuVasive is set to $45.00. NuVasive earned $0.47 in the second quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.47 and a 52-week-low of $39.57. NuVasive closed at $40.96 at the end of the last trading period.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Axonics Inc AXNX with a Hold rating. The price target for Axonics is set to $75.00. For the second quarter, Axonics had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.92 and a 52-week-low of $38.41. At the end of the last trading period, Axonics closed at $69.66.
- With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories ABT. The price target seems to have been set at $110.00 for Abbott Laboratories. For the second quarter, Abbott Laboratories had an EPS of $1.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $139.83 and a 52-week-low of $96.67. At the end of the last trading period, Abbott Laboratories closed at $101.75.
- Redburn Partners initiated coverage on DraftKings Inc DKNG with a Neutral rating. The price target for DraftKings is set to $19.00. DraftKings earned $0.50 in the second quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DraftKings shows a 52-week-high of $28.55 and a 52-week-low of $9.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.68.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Enovis Corp ENOV. The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for Enovis. In the second quarter, Enovis showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $1.68 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $72.13 and a 52-week-low of $44.31. Enovis closed at $44.83 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies Ltd PGY. The price target seems to have been set at $2.00 for Pagaya Technologies. For the second quarter, Pagaya Technologies had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of Pagaya Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $34.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.43.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Nasdaq Inc NDAQ with a Neutral rating. The price target for Nasdaq is set to $62.00. For the second quarter, Nasdaq had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.29 and a 52-week-low of $46.77. Nasdaq closed at $58.10 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE. The price target seems to have been set at $102.00 for Intercontinental Exchange. Intercontinental Exchange earned $1.32 in the second quarter, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Intercontinental Exchange shows a 52-week-high of $137.40 and a 52-week-low of $89.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $90.79.
- With an Underperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Boeing Co BA. The price target seems to have been set at $98.00 for Boeing. Boeing earned $0.37 in the second quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Boeing shows a 52-week-high of $229.67 and a 52-week-low of $113.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $131.57.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on BlackSky Technology Inc BKSY with an Outperform rating. The price target for BlackSky Technology is set to $3.00. For the second quarter, BlackSky Technology had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The current stock performance of BlackSky Technology shows a 52-week-high of $5.01 and a 52-week-low of $1.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.49.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on General Dynamics Corp GD with a Neutral rating. The price target for General Dynamics is set to $238.00. General Dynamics earned $2.75 in the second quarter, compared to $2.61 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of General Dynamics shows a 52-week-high of $254.99 and a 52-week-low of $200.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $227.74.
- With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Heico Corp HEI. The price target seems to have been set at $185.00 for Heico. In the third quarter, Heico showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Heico shows a 52-week-high of $165.61 and a 52-week-low of $126.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $146.05.
- With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc HII. The price target seems to have been set at $245.00 for Huntington Ingalls Indus. Huntington Ingalls Indus earned $4.44 in the second quarter, compared to $3.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $243.46 and a 52-week-low of $177.20. At the end of the last trading period, Huntington Ingalls Indus closed at $234.70.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX with an Outperform rating. The price target for L3Harris Technologies is set to $267.00. L3Harris Technologies earned $3.23 in the second quarter, compared to $3.26 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $279.71 and a 52-week-low of $206.04. L3Harris Technologies closed at $231.50 at the end of the last trading period.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin Corp LMT with an Underperform rating. The price target for Lockheed Martin is set to $375.00. Lockheed Martin earned $6.32 in the second quarter, compared to $6.52 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $479.99 and a 52-week-low of $353.03. At the end of the last trading period, Lockheed Martin closed at $411.06.
- With a Neutral rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX. The price target seems to have been set at $85.00 for Raytheon Technologies. Raytheon Technologies earned $1.16 in the second quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Raytheon Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $106.02 and a 52-week-low of $80.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $84.59.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Mynaric AG MYNA with an Outperform rating. The price target for Mynaric is set to $10.00. The current stock performance of Mynaric shows a 52-week-high of $13.81 and a 52-week-low of $3.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.40.
- With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman Corp NOC. The price target seems to have been set at $560.00 for Northrop Grumman. For the second quarter, Northrop Grumman had an EPS of $6.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $6.42. The current stock performance of Northrop Grumman shows a 52-week-high of $515.49 and a 52-week-low of $364.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $507.31.
- With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Conmed Corp CNMD. The price target seems to have been set at $85.00 for Conmed. For the second quarter, Conmed had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.71. The current stock performance of Conmed shows a 52-week-high of $155.51 and a 52-week-low of $74.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $77.32.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp IART with a Hold rating. The price target for Integra Lifesciences is set to $48.00. For the second quarter, Integra Lifesciences had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The current stock performance of Integra Lifesciences shows a 52-week-high of $69.90 and a 52-week-low of $41.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.86.
- With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Tradeweb Markets Inc TW. The price target seems to have been set at $67.00 for Tradeweb Markets. Tradeweb Markets earned $0.47 in the second quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tradeweb Markets shows a 52-week-high of $100.25 and a 52-week-low of $51.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.21.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group Inc IBKR with a Buy rating. The price target for Interactive Brokers Gr is set to $85.00. Interactive Brokers Gr earned $0.84 in the second quarter, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Interactive Brokers Gr shows a 52-week-high of $80.96 and a 52-week-low of $52.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $68.03.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on MarketAxess Holdings Inc MKTX with a Buy rating. The price target for MarketAxess Holdings is set to $285.00. For the second quarter, MarketAxess Holdings had an EPS of $1.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.77. The current stock performance of MarketAxess Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $412.79 and a 52-week-low of $217.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $231.60.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James Financial Inc RJF with a Neutral rating. The price target for Raymond James Financial is set to $117.00. In the third quarter, Raymond James Financial showed an EPS of $1.61, compared to $1.83 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Raymond James Financial shows a 52-week-high of $117.37 and a 52-week-low of $84.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $104.63.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Stifel Financial Corp SF with a Neutral rating. The price target for Stifel Financial is set to $60.00. Stifel Financial earned $1.40 in the second quarter, compared to $1.70 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.28 and a 52-week-low of $51.73. At the end of the last trading period, Stifel Financial closed at $52.72.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Charles Schwab Corp SCHW with a Neutral rating. The price target for Charles Schwab is set to $83.00. Charles Schwab earned $0.97 in the second quarter, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Charles Schwab shows a 52-week-high of $96.24 and a 52-week-low of $59.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $71.71.
- With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Virtu Financial Inc VIRT. The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Virtu Financial. Virtu Financial earned $0.73 in the second quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Virtu Financial shows a 52-week-high of $38.63 and a 52-week-low of $20.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.31.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Masimo Corp MASI with a Buy rating. The price target for Masimo is set to $180.00. In the second quarter, Masimo showed an EPS of $1.35, compared to $0.94 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $291.15 and a 52-week-low of $112.07. At the end of the last trading period, Masimo closed at $129.63.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Globus Medical Inc GMED with a Buy rating. The price target for Globus Medical is set to $75.00. For the second quarter, Globus Medical had an EPS of $0.56, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.78 and a 52-week-low of $52.60. At the end of the last trading period, Globus Medical closed at $59.59.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Stryker Corp SYK. The price target seems to have been set at $270.00 for Stryker. For the second quarter, Stryker had an EPS of $2.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.25. The current stock performance of Stryker shows a 52-week-high of $280.43 and a 52-week-low of $188.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $211.46.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences Corp EW. The price target seems to have been set at $110.00 for Edwards Lifesciences. For the second quarter, Edwards Lifesciences had an EPS of $0.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $131.10 and a 52-week-low of $80.90. At the end of the last trading period, Edwards Lifesciences closed at $82.15.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc ZBH with an Underperform rating. The price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings is set to $95.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings earned $1.82 in the second quarter, compared to $1.90 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zimmer Biomet Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $135.05 and a 52-week-low of $100.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $108.32.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Varex Imaging Corp VREX with a Hold rating. The price target for Varex Imaging is set to $24.00. In the third quarter, Varex Imaging showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Varex Imaging shows a 52-week-high of $32.41 and a 52-week-low of $18.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.08.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care Inc TNDM. The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care earned $0.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $150.64 and a 52-week-low of $42.90. At the end of the last trading period, Tandem Diabetes Care closed at $50.91.
- With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on ResMed Inc RMD. The price target seems to have been set at $245.00 for ResMed. For the fourth quarter, ResMed had an EPS of $1.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of $262.38 and a 52-week-low of $189.40. At the end of the last trading period, ResMed closed at $215.00.
- With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Insulet Corp PODD. The price target seems to have been set at $260.00 for Insulet. In the second quarter, Insulet showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Insulet shows a 52-week-high of $283.28 and a 52-week-low of $181.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $232.78.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on InMode Ltd INMD with a Buy rating. The price target for InMode is set to $40.00. For the second quarter, InMode had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. The current stock performance of InMode shows a 52-week-high of $71.03 and a 52-week-low of $20.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.14.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Inari Medical Inc NARI. The price target seems to have been set at $88.00 for Inari Medical. In the second quarter, Inari Medical showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Inari Medical shows a 52-week-high of $100.00 and a 52-week-low of $50.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $72.83.
- With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Baxter International Inc BAX. The price target seems to have been set at $62.00 for Baxter Intl. Baxter Intl earned $0.87 in the second quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Baxter Intl shows a 52-week-high of $89.70 and a 52-week-low of $53.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.81.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Teleflex Inc TFX with a Hold rating. The price target for Teleflex is set to $210.00. For the second quarter, Teleflex had an EPS of $3.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.35. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $356.72 and a 52-week-low of $186.52. Teleflex closed at $191.03 at the end of the last trading period.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Alphatec Holdings Inc ATEC with a Buy rating. The price target for Alphatec Holdings is set to $12.00. For the second quarter, Alphatec Holdings had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The current stock performance of Alphatec Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $13.65 and a 52-week-low of $5.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.72.
- With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on DexCom Inc DXCM. The price target seems to have been set at $125.00 for DexCom. DexCom earned $0.17 in the second quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DexCom shows a 52-week-high of $539.06 and a 52-week-low of $67.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $99.68.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Boston Scientific Corp BSX with a Buy rating. The price target for Boston Scientific is set to $50.00. Boston Scientific earned $0.44 in the second quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Boston Scientific shows a 52-week-high of $47.49 and a 52-week-low of $34.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.56.
- With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical Inc ISRG. The price target seems to have been set at $210.00 for Intuitive Surgical. Intuitive Surgical earned $1.14 in the second quarter, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Intuitive Surgical shows a 52-week-high of $362.00 and a 52-week-low of $183.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $185.90.
- With an Underperform rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Nevro Corp NVRO. The price target seems to have been set at $31.00 for Nevro. Nevro earned $0.71 in the second quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.69 and a 52-week-low of $34.70. At the end of the last trading period, Nevro closed at $37.34.
