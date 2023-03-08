Earnings Scheduled For March 8, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Daktronics DAKT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $164.68 million.

• Campbell Soup CPB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.

• VersaBank VBNK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $24.61 million.

• Nuvei NVEI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $217.43 million.

• Membership Collective MCG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $254.64 million.

• CI&T CINT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $116.45 million.

• Yatsen Holding YSG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $143.74 million.

• Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $264.46 million.

• Korn Ferry KFY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $669.99 million.

• Minerva Neurosciences NERV is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Viridian Therapeutics VRDN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $510 thousand.

• Xeris Biopharma Holdings XERS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $31.04 million.

• Manitex International MNTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $78.80 million.

• LifeStance Health Gr LFST is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $216.61 million.

• Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock BF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Vera Bradley VRA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $137.51 million.

• International Money IMXI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $155.24 million.

• Vita Coco COCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $90.86 million.

• REV Group REVG is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• United Natural Foods UNFI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $7.77 billion.

• ABM Indus ABM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

• Vertex VERX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $125.96 million.

• Scienjoy Holding SJ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $617.20 million.

• Life Time Group Hldgs LTH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $472.81 million.

• CPI Card PMTS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $103.30 million.

• Brown Forman Inc Class A Common Stock BF is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• GeoPark GPRK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $219.00 million.

• Stabilis Solutions SLNG is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Bristow Group VTOL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $322.35 million.

• Dada Nexus DADA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $387.32 million.

• Stepan SCL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $345.52 million.

• Ramaco Resources METC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $140.83 million.

• Earthstone Energy ESTE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $468.06 million.

• Duckhorn Portfolio NAPA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $101.72 million.

• Limbach Holdings LMB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $154.01 million.

• Riley Exploration Permian REPX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $66.00 million.

• MongoDB MDB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $337.66 million.

• Asana ASAN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $145.07 million.

• Ranger Oil ROCC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $267.35 million.

• MISTRAS Group MG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $169.38 million.

• Assertio Holdings ASRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $47.44 million.

• Companhia Siderurgica SID is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.

• Fossil Group FOSL is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vermilion Energy VET is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $626.58 million.

• Sovos Brands SOVO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $231.50 million.

• Kingsway Financial Servs KFS is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Faraday Future FFIE is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• BEST BEST is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Miller Industries MLR is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Cellectis CLLS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $13.92 million.

• Salem Media Group SALM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $66.67 million.

• Mirum Pharmaceuticals MIRM is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.02 per share on revenue of $24.57 million.

• electroCore ECOR is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.12 per share on revenue of $2.36 million.

• TRACON Pharma TCON is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Opthea OPT is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Usio USIO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $18.78 million.

• Profire Energy PFIE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $12.25 million.

• Advanced Emissions Solns ADES is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Rubicon Technologies RBT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $197.48 million.

• Conifer Holdings CNFR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $28.05 million.

• ChromaDex CDXC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $21.14 million.

• KLX Energy Services Hldgs KLXE is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• IDT IDT is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• VSE VSEC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $237.90 million.

• BGSF BGSF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $69.46 million.

• Orion Office REIT ONL is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SmartRent SMRT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $47.05 million.

• Evolus EOLS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $43.79 million.

• Sonendo SONX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $11.87 million.

• Transact Technologies TACT is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Sitio Royalties STR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $105.00 million.

• KORU Medical Systems KRMD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $7.38 million.

• Biofrontera BFRI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $10.36 million.

• Global Water Resources GWRS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $11.10 million.

• Spire Global SPIR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $23.36 million.

• Nephros NEPH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.80 million.

• Hudson Technologies HDSN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $37.44 million.

• Greenlight Capital Re GLRE is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Red Violet RDVT is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• OptimizeRx OPRX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $21.77 million.

• Noodles NDLS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $135.98 million.

• loanDepot LDI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $195.28 million.

• Tiptree TIPT is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Granite Real Estate Inc. Stapled Units, each consisting of one unit of Granite Real Estate Trust and one common share of Granite REIT Inc. GRP is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.