Earnings Scheduled For November 4, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Sprott SII is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $49.95 million.

• Telefonica TEF is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• TELUS TU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.42 billion.

• Liberty Broadband LBRDK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $246.00 million.

• Liberty Broadband LBRDA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $244.09 million.

• Liberty Braves Group BATRA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $281.00 million.

• Liberty Formula One Group FWONA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $774.06 million.

• Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

• OFS Capital OFS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $12.33 million.

• Arbor Realty Trust ABR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $89.80 million.

• Global Partners GLP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $4.11 billion.

• CCC Intelligent Solutions CCCS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $195.24 million.

• Gates Industrial Corp GTES is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $889.36 million.

• Marcus & Millichap MMI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $335.00 million.

• Koppers Hldgs KOP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $555.00 million.

• Medicenna Therapeutics MDNA is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Malibu Boats MBUU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $289.51 million.

• O2Micro Intl OIIM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $18.00 million.

• TELUS Intl TIXT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $648.03 million.

• AG Mortgage Investment MITT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $17.83 million.

• Immunogen IMGN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $12.48 million.

• inTest INTT is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Perimeter Solutions PRM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $159.93 million.

• Paya Holdings PAYA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $70.40 million.

• Evergy EVRG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• Brookfield Bus BBU is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Element Solutions ESI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $425.67 million.

• Twin Disc TWIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $59.05 million.

• Century Casinos CNTY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $110.40 million.

• Proto Labs PRLB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $126.11 million.

• Balchem BCPC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $239.62 million.

• W.P. Carey WPC is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Cinemark Hldgs CNK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $616.87 million.

• Syneos Health SYNH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• PNM Resources PNM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $542.39 million.

• ACM Research ACMR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $110.91 million.

• PPL PPL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• FuboTV FUBO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $212.10 million.

• AMC Networks AMCX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $787.56 million.

• DraftKings DKNG is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.05 per share on revenue of $433.20 million.

• Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.

• DigitalBridge Group DBRG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $294.14 million.

• UWM Hldgs UWMC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $291.07 million.

• Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock MOG is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Brookfield Business BBUC is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Qurate Retail QRTEA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.

• Ruth's Hospitality Group RUTH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $111.26 million.

• Brookfield Renewable BEPC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Fluor FLR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $3.69 billion.

• Adient ADNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.53 billion.

• Enbridge ENB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $13.06 billion.

• Cboe Global Markets CBOE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $432.95 million.

• GrafTech International EAF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $348.67 million.

• Blue Owl Cap OWL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $341.24 million.

• MISTRAS Group MG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $12.72 billion.

• Essent Gr ESNT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $246.08 million.

• Gray Television GTN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $950.16 million.

• Liberty Formula One Group FWONK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $755.81 million.

• Vistra VST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $7.35 billion.

• AdvanSix ASIX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $478.47 million.

• Amneal Pharmaceuticals AMRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $564.15 million.

• Lamar Advertising LAMR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $520.00 million.

• Interface TILE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $334.90 million.

• Magna International MGA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $9.31 billion.

• Liberty Braves Group BATRK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $271.50 million.

• Dominion Energy D is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $4.09 billion.

• Brookfield Renewable BEP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $974.23 million.

• Duke Energy DUK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $7.41 billion.

• Hershey HSY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.

• Huntsman HUN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• Cardinal Health CAH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $48.31 billion.

• Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs LTRPA is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Qurate Retail QRTEB is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Nine Energy Service NINE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $149.07 million.

