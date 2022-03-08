 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For March 8, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 3:45am   Comments


 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $196.62 million.

• Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $49.58 million.

• Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $244.99 million.

• CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $94.40 million.

• CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $118.44 million.

• Matinas BioPharma Hldgs (AMEX:MTNB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $470.00 thousand.

• Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $264.56 million.

• Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $333.80 million.

• OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $21.79 million.

• Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $12.80 million.

• Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $55.25 million.

• Xtant Medical Holdings (AMEX:XTNT) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $103.88 million.

• Cohen & Co (AMEX:COHN) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $433.79 million.

• Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Core Molding Technologies (AMEX:CMT) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Olaplex Hldgs (NASDAQ:OLPX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $157.11 million.

• PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $8.95 million.

• Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $32.96 million.

• Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $29.37 million.

• InspireMD (NASDAQ:NSPR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.30 million.

• John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:JW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $514.60 million.

• Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $14.43 million.

• Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.43 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.

• Glory Star New Media Gr (NASDAQ:GSMG) is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2021.

• Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $151.15 million.

• Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $43.28 million.

• Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• DoubleVerify Hldgs (NYSE:DV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $102.57 million.

• Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEPP) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $90.18 million.

• Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $162.22 million.

• Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Crane (NYSE:CR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $64.40 million.

• Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $55.30 million.

• Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $510.00 thousand.

• 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $60.24 million.

• Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $319.87 million.

• Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $27.50 million.

• Cumberland (NASDAQ:CPIX) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $26.59 million.

• MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $241.76 million.

• Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $515.12 million.

• Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $13.45 million.

• Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $39.98 million.

• RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $7.65 million.

• Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.68 million.

• FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $126.58 million.

• Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $269.05 million.

• Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $407.51 million.

• Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ:FTHM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $83.49 million.

• Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.70 per share on revenue of $9.39 million.

• HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $106.69 million.

• Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $64.31 million.

• Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Transportadora de Gas (NYSE:TGS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $209.90 million.

• Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $9.36 million.

• Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Yext (NYSE:YEXT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $101.29 million.

• Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $106.00 million.

• Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $33.20 million.

• Natures Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $109.40 million.

• Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $72.31 million.

• Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $12.76 million.

• BEST (NYSE:BEST) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ:ADES) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $10.11 million.

• Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $197.48 million.

• Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $32.05 million.

• W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $138.44 million.

• ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.83 billion.

• Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.

• Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $3.70 million.

• Invacare (NYSE:IVC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $239.89 million.

• Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $407.60 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

