Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday morning, 109 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Interesting Points:

MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

GSRX Industries (OTC: GSRX) was the most promising stock of the group, with shares actually trading up 20.0% to bounce back after reaching its new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10am on Thursday:

MPLX (NYSE: MPLX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.16 to begin trading. The stock was down 1.4% on the session.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.