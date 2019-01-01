QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Solar Thin Films Inc offers solar panels that are made in America. The company also provides fiberglass reinforced plastics used to make shipping containers as well as temporary and permanent houses.

Analyst Ratings

Solar Thin Films Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Solar Thin Films (SLTZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Solar Thin Films (OTCEM: SLTZ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Solar Thin Films's (SLTZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Solar Thin Films.

Q

What is the target price for Solar Thin Films (SLTZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Solar Thin Films

Q

Current Stock Price for Solar Thin Films (SLTZ)?

A

The stock price for Solar Thin Films (OTCEM: SLTZ) is $0.0006 last updated Thu Sep 09 2021 16:09:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Solar Thin Films (SLTZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Solar Thin Films.

Q

When is Solar Thin Films (OTCEM:SLTZ) reporting earnings?

A

Solar Thin Films does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Solar Thin Films (SLTZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Solar Thin Films.

Q

What sector and industry does Solar Thin Films (SLTZ) operate in?

A

Solar Thin Films is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.