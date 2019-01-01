QQQ
Range
0.05 - 0.05
Vol / Avg.
177K/150.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.17
Mkt Cap
8.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
168.6M
Outstanding
Nevada Exploration Inc is in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral properties. The company's project includes South Grass Valley, Grass Valley, Kelly Creek, Awakening. It has a presence in the United States and Canada.

Nevada Exploration Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nevada Exploration (NVDEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nevada Exploration (OTCQB: NVDEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nevada Exploration's (NVDEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nevada Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Nevada Exploration (NVDEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nevada Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Nevada Exploration (NVDEF)?

A

The stock price for Nevada Exploration (OTCQB: NVDEF) is $0.05 last updated Today at 7:44:39 PM.

Q

Does Nevada Exploration (NVDEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nevada Exploration.

Q

When is Nevada Exploration (OTCQB:NVDEF) reporting earnings?

A

Nevada Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nevada Exploration (NVDEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nevada Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Nevada Exploration (NVDEF) operate in?

A

Nevada Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.