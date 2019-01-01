QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Jammin Java Corp provides premium roasted coffee and speciality coffee on a wholesale level to the service, hospitality, office coffee service and big box store markets, as well as to a variety of other business channels. The company provides roasted gourmet coffee through a range of United States and international distribution channels. Jammin has the exclusive right to manufacture and market coffee lines to gourmet, natural and independent grocery markets in the U.S., Canada, Mexico.

Jammin Java Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jammin Java (JAMN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jammin Java (OTCPK: JAMN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jammin Java's (JAMN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jammin Java.

Q

What is the target price for Jammin Java (JAMN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jammin Java

Q

Current Stock Price for Jammin Java (JAMN)?

A

The stock price for Jammin Java (OTCPK: JAMN) is $0.0002 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:45:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jammin Java (JAMN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jammin Java.

Q

When is Jammin Java (OTCPK:JAMN) reporting earnings?

A

Jammin Java does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jammin Java (JAMN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jammin Java.

Q

What sector and industry does Jammin Java (JAMN) operate in?

A

Jammin Java is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.