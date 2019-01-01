QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
21.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.05
Shares
2.5B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Indoor Harvest Corp develops, process, and provide cannabis medicines. The company provides cannabis industry production platforms for building integrated agriculture (BIA) production. It focuses on Genetics, Tissue Culture, Controlled Environment Ag technologies, including high-pressure Aeroponic Cultivation, Micropropagation, and Cultivation operations. It focuses on integrated consolidation platform offering for cannabis industry companies focused on hemp, other hemp-related products, CBD, CPG, and ancillary business verticals.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Indoor Harvest Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Indoor Harvest (INQD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Indoor Harvest (OTCPK: INQD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Indoor Harvest's (INQD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Indoor Harvest.

Q

What is the target price for Indoor Harvest (INQD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Indoor Harvest

Q

Current Stock Price for Indoor Harvest (INQD)?

A

The stock price for Indoor Harvest (OTCPK: INQD) is $0.00855 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Indoor Harvest (INQD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Indoor Harvest.

Q

When is Indoor Harvest (OTCPK:INQD) reporting earnings?

A

Indoor Harvest does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Indoor Harvest (INQD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Indoor Harvest.

Q

What sector and industry does Indoor Harvest (INQD) operate in?

A

Indoor Harvest is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.