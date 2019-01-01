Indoor Harvest Corp develops, process, and provide cannabis medicines. The company provides cannabis industry production platforms for building integrated agriculture (BIA) production. It focuses on Genetics, Tissue Culture, Controlled Environment Ag technologies, including high-pressure Aeroponic Cultivation, Micropropagation, and Cultivation operations. It focuses on integrated consolidation platform offering for cannabis industry companies focused on hemp, other hemp-related products, CBD, CPG, and ancillary business verticals.