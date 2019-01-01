|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Indoor Harvest (OTCPK: INQD) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Indoor Harvest.
There is no analysis for Indoor Harvest
The stock price for Indoor Harvest (OTCPK: INQD) is $0.00855 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Indoor Harvest.
Indoor Harvest does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Indoor Harvest.
Indoor Harvest is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.