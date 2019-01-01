QQQ
Taiga Building Products Ltd is a Canadian based company. It is engaged in the production and wholesale distribution of building products. Its products range includes composite decking, engineered wood, flooring, insulation, lumber, modulings, panels, polyethylene, preserved wood, roofing, and siding. It also offers distribution logistics and treating plants services. Taiga is a global exporter with the majority of the revenue generated from Canada followed by the United States.

Taiga Building Prods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Taiga Building Prods (TGAFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Taiga Building Prods (OTCPK: TGAFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Taiga Building Prods's (TGAFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Taiga Building Prods.

Q

What is the target price for Taiga Building Prods (TGAFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Taiga Building Prods

Q

Current Stock Price for Taiga Building Prods (TGAFF)?

A

The stock price for Taiga Building Prods (OTCPK: TGAFF) is $2.2138 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:57:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Taiga Building Prods (TGAFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Taiga Building Prods.

Q

When is Taiga Building Prods (OTCPK:TGAFF) reporting earnings?

A

Taiga Building Prods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Taiga Building Prods (TGAFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Taiga Building Prods.

Q

What sector and industry does Taiga Building Prods (TGAFF) operate in?

A

Taiga Building Prods is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.